Sample some suds
Taste from among 200-plus foreign, domestic and home-brewed beer and ales at the Zapp's International Beerfest from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the LSU Rural Life Museum. Must be 21 or older; nonalcoholic drinks available. $40, general admission; $20, designated drivers. BonTempsTix.com.
Help Cat Haven
The local feline rescue nonprofit is turning 22. Join the celebration at the Cat Tails and Cocktails fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Crowne Plaza’s outdoor pool venue. Live music; live auction; costumes encouraged. $10; sponsorships sought. cathaven.org.
Do Bachtoberfest
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra brings on the fifth annual event featuring beer, brats and the music of Bach, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Main Library at Goodwood. The outdoor concert is BYOB, with brats available for purchase. Seating provided, or you can picnic on the lawn. $30 at brso.org.