Not all toys are safe. Some can cause injuries or death.
While there’s no happiness quite like that of a child opening a toy on Christmas morning, if gift-givers aren’t careful, those toys could be a prelude to tragedy.
Parents need to be careful about what they buy and what toys they allow others to give to their children.
Here are some suggestions from experts at Ochsner Health in Baton Rouge; the Pediatric Center of Round Rock, Texas; healthychildren.org; and babycenter.com.
Magnetic toys and button batteries can cause fatal internal injuries, making them dangerous, especially for small children. Get immediate medical attention in an emergency room or urgent care if a child swallows a battery.
Read the recommended age on the packaging, and make sure toys meant for older children are not accessible to younger children.
Avoid toys with toxic materials that could cause poisoning. Make sure the label says “nontoxic.” Specifically, avoid chemicals such as phthalates, lead or heavy metals, which can affect organs and systems in the body. Choose toys labeled “phthalate-free” or cloth or unpainted wooden toys instead.
Stuffed toys may seem safe, but examine them to make sure they are well made: parts are on tight, seams and edges are secure (the stuffing is a choking hazard). Choose machine washable toys. Remove loose ribbons or strings that can cause strangulation. Avoid stuffed toys that have small, bean-like pellets or stuffing that can cause choking if swallowed.
Read the warning labels for information about how to use a toy the right way and show your child how to properly use the toy.
Buy plastic toys that are sturdy. Toys made from thin plastic may break easily into sharp pieces.
Don't pick toys with a cord longer than 12 inches. A cord can too easily wrap around a young child's neck, causing strangulation. Remove straps from toy guitars, which can strangle young children.
Toys that shoot objects into the air can cause eye injuries or choking.
Check the toys for sturdiness and to make sure there are no sharp edges or points.
Always include safety equipment (helmets, knee pads, elbow pads) when giving bicycles, skateboards, roller-skates and similar Christmas gifts.
Avoid hobby kits and chemistry sets for children younger than 12. They can cause fires or explosions and may contain dangerous chemicals.
When buying crib toys, keep strings or wires that hang in a crib short to avoid strangulation. Remove crib toys as soon as your child can push up on his hands and knees.