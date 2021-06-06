Realtor Wyatt Graves spoke about long-range planning principles to the Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge on May 11 at Hunan Chinese Restaurant.
Graves is CEO of Keller Williams Realty and owns Kaizen Home Sales along with a child care center in Central.
Graves said success relies in great part on how leaders and the public embrace technology, as well as how quickly advances are made in an organization's purpose, mission, values and goals.
Members also heard a report on the 80th annual Golden Deeds Award Banquet, to be held in conjunction with The Advocate, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at The Marriott Hotel. Vivian Frey, representing the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, chairs the Golden Deeds Banquet Committee.
Richard Flicker, of the Baton Rouge Exchange Club and longtime council officer, received applause for receiving an Outstanding Service Award from the American Legion Post 38. The Legion's Gerard Ruth, the 2019 Golden Deeds Award recipient, praised Flicker’s lengthy service to the Inter-Civic Council, which has representatives from nearly 30 area nonprofit organizations.
Ikebana Baton Rouge installs officers
Baton Rouge Chapter 42 of Ikebana International installed 2021-22 officers May 19: President Carolyn Stutts, Vice President Karen Zobrist, Recording/Corresponding Secretary Debra Charles, Treasurer Kay Callander and Historian Mary Costello.
Ikebana International is a worldwide, nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion and appreciation of ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging that emphasizes form and balance. The Baton Rouge Chapter was founded in 1960 by Clarice Breazeale and recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.
15 students receive Neighbors grants
The Neighbors Capital Area Foundation has granted a total of $50,000 to 15 graduating students in the greater Baton Rouge area.
Schools participating in the Neighbors Mascot Checking Program were invited to nominate one graduating senior to receive the scholarship, formally named the Neighbors Way Tuition Assistance Award. The Mascot Checking Program created customized checking accounts that provide money for the respective school for each debit card swipe. In 2020, this program raised $75,650 for participating schools.
Schools nominated students based on their character and commitment to living the “Neighbors Way,” exemplifying integrity, respect, trust, stability, community involvement, honesty, empathy, ethical behavior and fairness.
Scholarships were awarded to: Lauren Rogers, Live Oak High School, $20,000 (4-year scholarship); Lexci Ferguson, Scotlandville Magnet High School, $5,000; Rikki Cubbedge, Walker High School, $5,000; Chase Augustus, The Dunham School, $5,000; Reem Qayssar, Baton Rouge Magnet High School, $2,000; Logan Collins, Denham Springs High School, $1,500; Brandis Lee, Southern University Lab School, $1,500; Betsy Chen, Liberty Magnet High School, $1,500; Jakirah Johnson, Central High School, $1,500; Jaymya Joubert, Baker High School, $1,500; Myah Buchanan, Parkview Baptist, $1,500; Ashley Nguyen, Woodlawn High School, $1,000; Jacoby Howard, Port Allen High School, $1,000; Westeria Clark, McKinley High School, $1,000; Quyen Thai, Broadmoor High School, $1,000.
To date, Neighbors has awarded 52 students with $145,000 in tuition assistance.