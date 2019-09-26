FRIDAY
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30 p.m., North Columbia Street, Covington. This free family event features classic cars displayed in historic St. John District.
BIKE EASY SPOKETACULAR: 7 p.m., Seven Three Distilling Co., 301 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans. The fundraiser includes food, beverages, music, a silent auction and more. Tickets $35-$125. bikeeasy.org.
LOVE IN THE GARDEN: 8 p.m., Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, New Orleans. The annual outdoor gala includes food, beverages, a LOVE Cocktail Challenge, live entertainment by the 610 Stompers and more. Tickets $175-$350. noma.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
HORROR FILM FEST: Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St., New Orleans. The four-day gore fest includes 64 films and 20 screenplay finalists in a variety of horror and sci-fi programs, as well panel discussions and guests. nolahff.com.
REDFISH FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette. The festivals includes carnival rides, games, food, entertainment and a pageant. Admission $5-$25.
SATURDAY
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The event includes food trucks, live music and kids' activities. Free admission. facebook.com/louisianafoodtruckfest.
BACK TO SCHOOL EXTRAVAGANZA: Noon, Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The Dinerral Shavers Educational Fund school supply giveaway includes performances by bands, health screenings, haircuts, manicures, art activities and more. dsefnola.org.
STORYLAND REOPENING: Noon, Storyland, City Park, 5 Victory Ave., New Orleans. City Park's children's playground reopens with four new exhibits, including Humpty Dumpty, Boudreaux the Zydeco Gator, The Tortoise and the Hare and the soon-to-come Jack and the Beanstalk. Tickets $5. neworleanscitypark.com.
FREEWATER BLOCK PARTY: 4 p.m., Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of Orleans Place, New Orleans. The music festival features Da Baby, RL Grimes and others, and includes art installations, food and beverage vendors, interactive experiences including a skate expo, inflatables and more. www.freewaterblockparty.com. Tickets $75-$145.
GLEASON GRAS: 5 p.m., Champions Square, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Poydras St. With music by Dumpstaphunk, Hot 8 Brass Band and DJ Jubilee, plus food and beverage vendors, a road race, contests and more. Admission $10. www.gleasongras.org.
PELICANPALOOZA: 6 p.m., Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave., New Orleans. The fundraiser includes raffles, silent and live auctions, music, casino-type games, food and beverages to benefit Camp Pelican, which serves children with pulmonary disorders. Tickets $50. camppelican.org.
MONDAY
NOCCA COLLEGE FAIR: 3 p.m., New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Representatives from more than 60 colleges, universities and postsecondary institutions discuss options for high school students. Free admission. www.nocca.com.
ONGOING
SCREAM ISLAND: 6 p.m., Scouts Island, 1034 Harrison Ave., New Orleans. Immersive Halloween festival experience with music, food, carnival rides, a Kid Zone and horror haunts. Fridays to Sundays through Nov. 2. $20-$79. www.scoutislandscreampark.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones