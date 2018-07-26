The Cajun Navy, formed in 2005 in response to Hurricane Katrina, will be featured in a documentary spotlighting every day civilians who risk their lives to assist others during devastating storms according to a Discovery Channel report.
The film is currently in production.
“These are stories of neighbors helping neighbors, of people relying on each other, of communities overcoming devastating obstacles together.” says Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual. “We are really excited to shine a light on the Cajun Navy’s inspiring work for our audience.”
The network said the documentary “follows a group of men and women who, when everyone else flees deadly storms and floodwaters, run towards it and do the work of saving their community and its people from utter destruction.”
The Executive Producers are Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn and Suzanne Lavery for Lightbox, with James Newton as Director and Laura Warner as Producer. Jon Bardin and Andrew O’Connell are Executive Producers for Discovery.
Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn said, “The Cajun Navy was born, spontaneously, out of one of the most devastating natural disasters in living memory in America - and the fact that it has endured and continues to rescue people every hurricane season is a testament to the need it fills in American life.”
“This feature documentary will be a snapshot into a fascinating and little understood group of people in the deep South who are driven to risk life and limb to help their neighbors, regardless of religion, race or creed. We are very excited to be collaborating with Discovery to bring their stories into audiences’ homes.”