St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 17510 Monitor Ave., will celebrate its 40th anniversary with events Saturday and Sunday.
The Praise Band will perform special music starting noon Saturday, followed by a covered dish lunch. Tea, lemonade and water will be provided. Visitors may eat outside on the lawn, under the tent or inside the Friendship Building where the food will be served. Also inside will be a 40-foot interactive timeline noting significant events in the life of the church. Those attending are asked to attach a note to the display commemorating personal highlights from their own faith journey.
There will be a bounce house and slide for children.
On Sunday, the Rev. Fred Weidman, founding pastor, will deliver the message at both services while commemorating the founding of the congregation with song, prayer and Communion.
Unity music service
Unity Baton Rouge will present "Armand and Angelina," a musical service, at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The service will be followed by a potluck lunch and "Angel Harp, Sacred Sound Meditation" at 1 p.m.
The church is located at 15255 Jefferson Highway. For more information, call (225) 755-3043.