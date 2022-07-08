Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere has made the The Food Network's "50 States of Barbecue," a list of what it ranks to be the best barbecue joints in each state.
"With an Acadian French name that roughly translates as "smokehouse," this old Lafayette Grocery Store specializes in Cajun-style barbecue," the network's entry stated. "As one would expect, there's plenty of seasoning and flavorful accoutrements."
The network highlighted the downtown Lafayette eatery's brisket and pulled port, which are slowly smoked for 12 to 14 hours.
"Chicken and country-style ribs hit the smoker, too, but what sets this place apart from other barbecue joints throughout the U.S. are the bold smoked specialty meats like garlic pork sausage, mixed beef and pork sausage, tasso, beef jerky and boudin," the network stated.
