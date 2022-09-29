Calling all coffee connoisseurs. Today is the day to rejoice — it's National Coffee Day. Whether you're a late night studier or an early morning riser, coffee ignites the senses.
We might be biased, but we think Baton Rouge is home to an array of excellent brew spots. Check out a few of our favorites around the city.
Community Coffee Café Special
What better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than with the local standard? Community Coffee's café special is a medium-dark roast, which, in my opinion, is the only way to drink coffee. No light roast over here. There's notes of caramel and cocoa, and it's the perfectly balanced cup.
Community Coffee is offered throughout the city at CC's Coffee and other various locations. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Coffee with a kick
It's important to appreciate coffee in all its forms if you truly do love it. And true love should be celebrated all day. Hence, why I celebrate National Coffee Day with an espresso martini from River Room.
The River Room, 222 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801. (225) 400-9627.
The River Room is open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. (Chelsea Shannon, digital content editor)
Espresso Cielo from City Roots
When the barista explained to me that the Espresso Cielo was a triple espresso drink, my heart stopped for a minute. That's a lot of caffeine, right? My caffeine-addicted brain forged ahead and I don't regret it.
This shaken espresso drink is poured over ice, sweetened, lined with condensed milk and topped with half & half. It was the perfect balance between the coffee and the creamer. It was also the perfect amount of caffeine for a busy errand day.
At $6.60 a cup, the espresso cielo was certainly more expensive than drinking the coffee I had at home. But treat yourself, right?
City Roots is located inside Electric Depot at 1509 Government Street.
It's open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)
Chocolate granita from Highland Coffees
Having worked at Highland Coffees for three years while taking classes at LSU, my answer was obviously going to be a little biased. This is a drink that will pick you up on a hard day, get you through the last few hours of a study session, or just serve as a sweet alternative to your typical iced latte.
The signature coffee granita is a semi-frozen drink made from sugar, milk and espresso that is constantly churned by a machine — think of a daiquiri, but instead of getting drunk you get jittery from all the caffeine. Add a few pumps of chocolate to it (or whatever flavor you prefer) and it's basically a frozen dessert.
If you're wandering the streets of LSU's campus next Saturday morning before the 11 a.m. kickoff against Tennessee, I recommend stopping in for a granita to wake yourself up.
Highland Coffees, 3350 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. (225)336-9773.
Highland Coffees is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week. (Lara Nicholson, staff writer)
NOLA iced coffee from French Truck
The NOLA iced coffee from French Truck was one of the first coffee drinks I ever ordered. I wasn't much of a caffeine drinker or coffee lover before college, but this drink helped open the doors to the world of coffee.
The iced drink blends French Truck's dark roast coffee with fresh Chicory. It's then topped with that crunchy nugget ice that adds more to a beverage than just coldness. French Truck bills it as a perfect summer drink, but I'd argue that it's good all year round, even as the temperatures drop.
French Truck Coffee, 2978 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. (225) 406-7776.
French Truck is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Emma Discher, staff writer)