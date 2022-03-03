Many believe that hotdogs taste best inside a baseball park — especially when the game is played in LSU's Alex Box Stadium, Southern University's Lee-Hines Field and University of Louisiana at Lafayette's M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field.
With college baseball season in full swing, there are plenty of opportunity to grab a hotdog at all three stadiums — go on a stadium hotdog tour, so to speak. (Anyone want to give it a try and send us pics and hotdog reviews? If so, email features@theadvocate.com.)
Even though baseball season has us thinking of hotdogs, you don't have to wait for a game to get one. The Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas offer plenty of options. Here are six places to get you started:
Lucky Dogs
We know what you're thinking: Lucky Dogs is New Orleans' signature hotdog stand — and you're right.
We always imagine author John Kennedy Toole's Ignatius J. Reilly comically berating us from behind the cart each time we see a Lucky Dogs stand, even when we see one in Baton Rouge.
Yes, Lucky Dogs opened one of its hotdog-shaped stands in front of Downtown Grocery, 263 Third St., in mid-February. Store owner Mutaz Abusada brought the cart to downtown Baton Rouge.
Lucky Dogs offers a traditional regular hotdog with such topping options as mustard, ketchup, relish, chili, cheese and onions. Other options are the 1/4 pound Lucky Dog, the 1/4 pound Smoked Sausage and a 1/4 pound Creole Sausage.
The stand is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, call (225) 810-3121 or visit downtown-grocery-baton-rouge.edan.io/.
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ
This eatery's photos, alone, will have you drooling for one of Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ's hotdog specialties.
The eatery opened last March in Arlington Market, 630 Arlington Creek Center Blvd., and offers a variety of barbecue choices. But its hotdog menu is the perfect prelude to any LSU or Southern baseball game.
You can order the Jumbo Hot Dog, the Bratwurst Hot Dog or the Mild or Hot Sausage. Top it off with complimentary mustard, ketchup, mayo, relish or barbecue sauce. For an extra charge, you can add chili, onions, pickles, jalapeno, coleslaw, sauerkraut, bacon, spicy pickle chips, sport peppers, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, craft beer cheese, cooked peppers and onions.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (225)-256-4400 or visit iwantcrave.com.
Frankie's Dawg House
For one of the best local hotdog experiences, you can't beat Frankie's Dawg House.
The tiny eatery, off the beaten path at 2318 Cedardale Ave. is Baton Rouge's only gourmet hotdog restaurant, offering a menu with more than 20 hotdog choices that include everything from bratwurst to lobster to gator sausage to crawfish and even a vegetarian variety.
Then there's customer favorite, the Chuck Norris, a quarter-pound, all-beef Nathan's hot dog with chili, nacho cheese sauce, bacon, grilled onions and jalapenos.
And for those looking for something more traditional, yes, Frankie's also offers a classic Chili-Cheese Dogs.
Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (225) 389-6255 or visit frankiesdawghouse.com.
Wienerschnitzel
When talking hotdogs, we can't leave out Wienerschnitzel, where the frank is the restaurant's concept.
Winerschnitzel, located at at 2948 Highland Road, touts itself as "Home of the world’s most wanted Hot Dogs, Chili Dogs, Corn Dogs, and Chili Cheese Fries since 1961."
The menu includes the Chili Cheese Dog with a slice of American cheese and chili sauce; the Chili Dog topped by chili sauce; the Chicago Dog with fresh tomato, fresh onions, pickle spear, relish, sport peppers, tangy French's mustard and sprinkled with celery salt; the Junkyard Dog topped by French Fries, world famous Chili sauce, a slice of American cheese, French's mustard and grilled onions; the Kraut Dog with tangy sauerkraut and French's mustard; the Texas BBQ Dog with bacon, BBQ sauce, grilled onions and shredded cheddar; and the Mustard Dog with, well, mustard.
Wienerschnitzel also offers Veggie Dogs.
Hours are 10 a.m.-midnight seven days a week. For more information, call (225) 343-8774 or visit wienerschnitzel.com.
Twin's Burgers & Sweets
In Lafayette, Twins Burgers & Sweets, 2801 Johnston St., may be known for its variety of hamburgers and vast array of baked sweets, but it also offers up some of the tastiest local hotdogs.
You can get into the baseball spirit before going to a Ragin' Cajun game by ordering the traditional Hot Dog, which includes a Nathan's All Beef Dog on Twins' signature bun; a Chili Dog, a Nathan's All Beef Dog topped by Twins' homemade chili also served on the restaurant's signature bun; or a Good Dog with chili, cheddar cheese, raw onions, ketchup and mustard.
Twin's also has a second location in Youngsville at 103 Centre Sarcelle Blvd., #501. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in Lafayette and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in Youngsville.
For more information, call (337) 268-9488 in Lafayette or (337) 857-7225 in Youngsville. Or visit twinsburgersandsweets.com.
Fat Pat's Bar & Grill
If you're looking for a gourmet-style hotdog in the Lafayette area, Fat Pat's Bar & Grill, 626 Verot School Road, is the place for you.
On the restaurant's hotdog menu are the Mile High, topped by grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, pepper jack cheese with Fat Pat's sauce; the Queso Dog topped by Fat Pat's homemade queso; the Windy City topped by tomatoes, diced onions, cucumbers, jalapeno peppers, celery salt and a pickle spear drizzled in mustard; and customer favorite, the Chili Cheese Coney topped by chili, cheddar cheese and diced onions.
Fat Pat's other Lafayette area locations can be found at 117 Westmark Blvd. in Lafayette, 3900 Northeast Evangeline Thruway in Carencro and 6925 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Broussard. Hours are 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit fatpatsbarandgrill.com.