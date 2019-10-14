The Red Stick Kiwanis Club installed its 2019-20 officers at its 60th anniversary gala on Oct. 3 at Drusilla Place.
Officers are Gary LaBauve, president; Matt Robinson, president-elect; Phil DiVincenti, secretary; Dee Green, treasurer; and Bob Waggener, past president. Also installed were board members Tommy Darensbourg and Division 8E Lt. Gov. Laura Gilliland, each for an additional year, and Jerry Hammons, Don Morgan and Don Wiseman, who will each serve two years.
New members Butch Passman, Todd Breaux, Jennifer Villaume and Diane White were inducted. Green received the club’s Kiwanian of the Year Award. LaBauve received a plaque marking his past service as district lieutenant governor.
Gerard Ruth, the club’s only living co-founder and charter member, presented the club a framed copy of the program from its inaugural officer and member installation banquet in 1959. Ruth’s six decades of service to Kiwanis and the community was chronicled by Robinson, who noted that Ruth is the recipient of the 2019 Golden Deeds Award, which will be presented Nov. 12 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
The club’s military veterans were recognized, with each receiving a patriotic lapel pin and small U.S. flag. Deceased members of the club were memorialized: Travis Nichols, Jacques Villaume and Ella B. McCrary, the wife of Donald “Red” McCrary. Guests participating at the gala included District Gov. R. Bruce Hammatt, past District Gov. Eva Abate, Executive Director Charlie Ford; and, from Baton Rouge Magnet High School’s Key Club, faculty adviser Kim Denson, President Molly Thibodeaux and Division 8A Lt. Gov. Zoey Anderson. Each presented reports on their membership, service projects, and impressive fundraising efforts for a joint Kiwanis-UNICEF global initiative to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus.
Gamma Eta Omega holds #CAPSM event
Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held its #CAPSM college admission process session Sept. 29.
The session provided instructions and ACT score-improving strategies to assist junior and senior students. #CAPSM is a step-by-step approach to facilitate college admissions, dealing with everything from researching various institutions and submitting applications through completion of the enrollment process. To participate, email cap.geobr@gmail.com for an application.
Torchbearer Beta confers Exemplar Degree
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Oct. 1 at Treasurer Virginia Huffman's home.
President Jean Leyda and Vice President Verlyne LeBlanc officiated at the ritual conferring the Exemplar Degree on candidate Suzanne Ishler. New members first receive their Pledge Degree, then their Ritual of Jewels Degree. After four years as a member, the candidate is eligible for her Exemplar Degree.
Torchbearer Beta received a certificate from the International Executive Council of Beta Sigma Phi certifying the chapter has achieved a three-star rating for 2018-19, indicating outstanding success in bringing friendship and social and cultural opportunities to each member. The chapter also celebrated LeBlanc’s birthday.
Exchange Club sponsors fire poster contest
The Exchange Club of Baton Rouge sponsored the Baton Rouge Fire Department's annual fire prevention poster contest for kindergarten through fifth-grade students recognizing October as Fire Prevention Month.
The 2019 contest theme was “Not Every Hero Wears A Cape.” All of the children were presented with capes and masks when called up to get their certificates and prizes. DeLaycia Williams, a fifth-grader from The Dufrocq School, won the overall prize with a three-dimensional poster of a castle. Ian Martinez, a first-grader from Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School, depicted a silhouette of a firefighter and won the Chief's Award. Ian's poster will be framed and hung at BRFD headquarters.
The Exchange Club presented the first-place winners with goodie bags and a certificate that includes a picture of their specific poster. DeLaycia was also presented with a bicycle.
Civic associations group hears St. George supporters, detractors
The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations hosted meetings Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 on the proposed city of St. George.
The proponents, attorney Andrew Murrell and Chris Rials, spoke at the first meeting, citing high crime rate, inefficient use of taxes, drainage problems from deferred maintenance, poorly performing schools and the exodus of residents from East Baton Rouge Parish as reasons to create the new city. Their budget projections showed more revenue than expenses.
M.E. Cormier, executive director of One BTR; James Richardson, John Rhea Alumni Professor of Economics and director of the Public Administration Institute at LSU; and Jared Llorens, LSU Department of Public Administration professor, presented their budget study, an independent evaluation of the estimated revenues and expenses for the proposed city, on Sept. 26. They said conclusions drawn from their data indicate a budgetary shortfall for the proposed city.
A question-and-answer session ended each session.
For more information on federation, visit fgbrca.org or call President Nancy Curry, (225) 315-1206.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate eatplaylive section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.