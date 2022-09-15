Singer-songwriter Chris Canterbury had an ambitious goal for “Quaalude Lullabies,” his third album — create songs that echo Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 classic, “Nebraska.”
An album of memorable characters, cinematic storytelling and sparse arrangements, “Nebraska” ranks high in Springsteen’s discography. In “best of” lists of his albums, it usually places in the Top 5.
With “Quaalude Lullabies,” Canterbury succeeds in capturing the bleak tone of “Nebraska.”
“I was looking for something in the vein of ‘Nebraska,’ but not trying to make it a rip-off,” the north Louisiana native said from Nashville.
A Louisiana Tech English major who never quite graduated, Canterbury writes songs about people on the dark side of the street. For instance, there’s the country noir of “The Devil, the Dealer & the Dark Side;” the weary but undefeated “Kitchen Table Poet;” and the trucker on a last drive in “Over the Line.”
Unlike many singers and songwriters in Nashville, Canterbury, who grew up in Haynesville, doesn’t do fluff.
“There’s subtle beauty in being honest about the situation in hand,” the Claiborne Parish native said. “I write in the most poignant and honest way that I can. When you pair that with a simple, dark melody, the songs write themselves.”
Canterbury produced “Quaalude Lullabies” himself and co-wrote all but one song. His lyrics aren’t necessarily based in his own life. “Back on the Pills,” for example, isn’t his story.
“It’s somebody I knew years ago,” he said. “There’s no better way to write a song about addiction than in the first person.”
Although Springsteen’s “Nebraska” was a turning point for Canterbury, he cites the late Texas singer-songwriter Guy Clark as his principal touchstone. Other influences are Rodney Crowell, Steve Young, Steve Earle, Townes Van Zandt and, obviously, John Prine.
“That underground country scene in the 1970s,” he said. “They were all writing great songs and recording each other’s songs and producing each other’s records. I wanted that kind of camaraderie with my friends.”
Canterbury’s co-writers include Nashville tunesmiths and Louisiana singer-songwriters. “Quaalude Lullabies” features co-writes with Baton Rouge’s Wade Reeves (“Felt the Same”) and Ruston’s Monty Russell (“Kitchen Table Poet”). As for genre, Canterbury will take the country or folk music label, but mostly for convenience’s sake.
“If you dig down, country music is just polished folk music,” he said. “I can be bluesy, I can be folky. I usually just say I’m a singer-songwriter.”
Canterbury’s blend of country, folk, blues and singer-songwriter insight easily qualifies him as an Americana artist. “Quaalude Lullabies” is among this year’s especially compelling Americana albums.
To be released Friday, Sept. 23, “Quaalude Lullabies” follows Canterbury’s 2017 album, “Refinery Town,” and 2012’s “Poets, Prophets and All Things Forgotten.” He’ll play an album release show Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Basement in Nashville and plans to perform in Louisiana in the coming months, possibly at a venue he’s especially fond of, Baton Rouge’s Red Dragon Listening Room.
A late-blooming singer-songwriter, Canterbury didn’t play guitar until he was 19 years old. It started when he spotted a guitar in the corner at his girlfriend’s place.
“I learned how to play and I was like, ‘This is fun,’ ” he recalled. “That got me into it and the rest just came from there.”
Canterbury began writing songs as soon as he could form a few chords, but he didn’t perform original material in public until his mid-20s. It was only then that he judged his songs worthy of performance.
Dropping out of Louisiana Tech and a subsequent technical school, Canterbury took jobs that left him time to pursue music. Encouraged by two friends from Baton Rouge who’d moved to Nashville — Benjy Davis and David Borné — he moved to Music City in 2012.
A self-taught graphic designer and printer, Canterbury designs his own album covers and merchandise. He does design work for others, too, but doesn’t let his side business, Three Crow Creative, interfere with his performing.
“I’m attached to it now,” he said of the music life.