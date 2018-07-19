FRIDAY
PLANET-PALOOZA WITH LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 8 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Join a night of planet-gazing and pizza by the slice on sale from Central Pizza & Bar.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
CAJUN MUSIC AND FOOD FESTIVAL: 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday, Burton Coliseum, 7001 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles. Cajun French Music Association of Lake Charles sponsors two-day event with music, food, arts and crafts, auctions and more. $8. (337) 794-2541. cfmalakecharles.com.
NATCHITOCHES-NSU FOLK FESTIVAL: 4:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, Prather Coliseum, Northwestern State University, Natchitoches. "Celebrating Louisiana's Folk Roots" is the theme of the festival, with music, food, crafts, dance lessons, exhibits, demonstrations, Kidfest and the Louisiana State Fiddle Championship. $13 and up. (318) 357-4332. louisianafolklife.nsula.edu/
SATURDAY
CAJUN CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m., The District Lafayette, 4607 B Johnston St., Lafayette. Fun, games and activities.
CREOLE RENDEZVOUS: 10 a.m., Heymann Park Center, 1500 S Orange St., Lafayette. Zydeco music, mini trail ride, farmer's market, art and crafts, food and demonstrations of crocheting and quilting. Free.
PLAY DAY — BEAT THE HEAT: 10 a.m., Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Free family admission day with games in the galleries, hands-on activities and a percussion workshop.
KIWANIS OF LAFAYETTE MOVIES IN THE PARC — "JUMANJI": 6:30 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Family-friendly movie event featuring a crowd favorite under the stars. $3.
SUNDAY
MINIATURES PAINT PARTY: 1 p.m., Sword N Board, 2668 Johnston St., Suite A4, Lafayette. $20 beginner kits.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by Puneet Lakhmani and hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
STARTING THURSDAY
ACTING UP (IN ACADIANA) PRESENTS "LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST": 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Acting Up (in Acadiana)’s Summer Youth Shakespeare Ensemble Year 16 presents the play. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Tina Girouard: Parts Known and Unknown," "Artists' Alliance Revisited 2018," "Shelf Life," "Evan Koch: Laminae Verso" and "Benjamin Guidry-Azonal." acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Marina Zurkow: Mesocosm" through Aug. 15, "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18; "Spotlight on Francis Pavy" through July 28; and "Your Town: A History of Culture and Community" through Sept. 1. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Two-week program series History Mythbusters runs daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday. Staff will discuss commonly-believed myths and present the facts behind each myth. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones