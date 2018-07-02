Altrusa Foundation elects 2018-19 officers
The Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge Foundation elected 2018-19 officers on June 6. They are: President Diane Bezdek, Vice President Lynn Nettles, Treasurer Jackie Robbins, Secretary Amy Drago and directors Carmel Streater, Jo Ann Morgan and Cherryl Alford. Marti Didier is an ex-officio officer.
The foundation provides service for local club projects, which include The Dufrocq School, Knock Knock Museum, Iris Domestic Violence Center, St. Vincent de Paul Uniform for Kids program, Hope Ministries Food Pantry, Carpenter House, Louisiana Book Festival and Habitat for Humanity.
The foundation also has established the Mary Eleanor Cole Memorial Fund to provide scholarships for eligible students focusing in the field of food nutrition.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization. Donations and contributions are accepted. For information or to contribute, contact Didier at (225) 939-0460 or Nettles at (225) 752-9246.
Metropolitan Lions install 2018-19 officers
The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Lions Club installed 2018-19 officers on June 11 at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant. They are: Ronald Smith, president; Elbert Hill, first vice president; Matthew W. Pitts, second vice president and service chair; Huey Johnson, third vice president; Bernard Whitley, secretary; Edward Yearby, financial secretary; Henry Allen, treasurer; Johnny Fontenot, lion tamer and LCIF coordinator; David Wilson, tail-twister and membership chair; the Rev. Ray Stanley, chaplain; and Lloyd Hinton, marketing and communication chair.
Board members are Past District Gov. Evelyn Kirk, Elouise Stanley, Sabrina Jones, Percy Jackson and Kimberly Sterling. The Rev. Lee T. Wesley conducted the installation ceremony.
Library, garbage pickup topics for EBRFCA
Spencer Watts, director of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system, and Karla Swacker, municipal services manager for Republic Services, spoke to the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations on June 14. The federation represents area homeowners associations.
Watts described the South Branch Library to be built at the Rouzan development off Perkins Road. He said it will be 15,000-to 17,000-square feet, with sufficient parking; walking and bike paths; and collaborative study rooms. Watts also talked about improvements being made at other library branches, which are focusing on improved technology, more functional work spaces, more small meeting rooms and specialized programming geared toward teens and children.
Swacker spoke about the recent garbage pickup challenges for Republic, which also picks up recycling items. Garbage pickup is one of a municipality's largest expenses. The program is supported with fees paid by occupied homes. The flood of 2016 made the expenses exceed the fees that support it.
To improve service, Swacker said residents should bag garbage but not recyclable items and should not have items extending out of the garbage cart. Residents should call 311 if they need a new container or a top for a container. Do not put heavy items such as bricks, concrete or grass cuttings in your garbage cart.
Chris Kersey, of the Baton Rouge Astrological Society, told the group that at the end of July the earth will be closest to Mars since 2003. Meteor showers should be able to be seen from August to December. A comet will be visible from November to January without binoculars. The Observatory headquarters on Highland Road is open Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. The observatory’s website is brec.org/index.cfm/park/HighlandRoadParkObservatory.
The Federation meets the second Thursday of each month in the auditorium of the EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. However, no meeting will be held in July. The next meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 9. Single-family homeowner associations are invited to join. Contact President Nancy Curry, (225) 925-1674, to join or attend a meeting.
Claver Knights work at SU Catholic Center
The Knights of Peter Claver Council 116 brightened the exterior of the Martin Luther King Jr. Catholic Student Center adjacent to the Southern University campus on June 23.
Council members used power washers and paint brushes for the building, and cleaned and painted several benches and tables. Campus Minister Wilfred Johnson thanked the volunteers. The Catholic Student Center offers high speed Wi-Fi, free printing from laptops or cellphones, Mass service at 12:10 p.m. every day except Wednesdays, tutoring and counseling.
Firefighters donate $10,000 to Burn Center
The Professional Fire Fighters Association of Louisiana has donated $10,000 to the coming 50,000-square-foot expansion of Baton Rouge General’s verified Regional Burn Center.
The expansion will include a burn intensive care unit for trauma patients, specialized operating suites for critical burn patients and state-of-the-art technology.
The PFFALA has represented career professional firefighters throughout Louisiana since 1940, beginning its first fundraiser in October 2012. Since 2013, PFFALA has donated $29,000 to the Baton Rouge General Burn Center.
The expansion of BRG’s Regional Burn Center is part of the hospital’s Critical Care Tower expansion, which will add a total of 60,000-square feet to its Bluebonnet campus. BRG has the only verified burn center between Florida and Texas, and is one of only 70 in the U.S. held to specific standards by the American Burn Association through its verified status. Established in 1970, BRG’s Regional Burn Center plays an integral role in supporting other Gulf Coast states when the need arises.
Jump$tart Coalition honors groups for financial literacy work
The Louisiana Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy recognized three Louisiana organizations that are committed to establishing a more financial literate workforce on June 13.
Honored were Another Chance Enrichment Center, ARC of East Ascension and New Beach Grove Church.
Other honorees are Labarre Associates, Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge, First Baptist Church of Covington, Faith Bible Church of Covington, St. Tammany Prison Re-Entry Program and Louisiana State Police Barracks, Zachary.
To learn more about workplace financial literacy, visit louisianajumpstart.org.
Alexander, Daniels receive Sanders Scholarship
Omicron Sigma Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority has named Raven Alexander and Mya Daniels to receive its 2018 Georgia D. Sanders Scholarship.
Alexander is a 2018 summa cum laude graduate of Central High School with a 4.0 GPA. She will attend Louisiana Tech University and major in cyber-engineering. The daughter of Herbert and Celia M. Alexander, she has been an active member of Zeta youth affiliates. At school, she participated in Mu Alpha Theta, National Society of High School Scholars, Beta Club, Art Club, robotics team, basketball and track. She is a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Daniels is a 2018 summa cum laude graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School with a 4.0 GPA. She will attend Southeastern Louisiana University and major in early childhood education. She is the daughter of Myron Daniels and Kimberly Daniels, and has been an active member in Zeta youth affiliates. In school, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Team Spirit Club, African Heritage Club and American Sign Language Club. She has volunteered for four years as a mentor-assistant coach for the Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet School’s cheerleading team. She is a member Greater New Guide Baptist Church.
Zachary High Class of '68 sets reunion
The Zachary High School Class of 1968 will hold a 50-year reunion from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Cost is $50 in advance and the registration deadline is July 21. For information, go to Zacharyfriends.com or call (225) 933-1187.
