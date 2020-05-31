On May 28, the Gamma Eta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority marked the 80 anniversary of the chapter's founding.
Marcella Dumas Huggins, Estelle Anderson Hall, Mary Cornelia Clay Pinkston Torian, Bertha Elva Harrell Sims, Henri Etta Baranco, Jean Hamilton Walls and Elsie Lewis Mackel chartered the chapter in 1940. The sorority was founded in 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
As part of its "service to all" mandate, the chapter donated 80 new dolls to the local Volunteers of America. All AKA chapters are dedicated to the basic tenets of cultivating and encouraging high scholastic and ethical standards; promoting unity and friendship among college women; studying and helping to alleviate problems concerning girls and women to improve their social stature; maintaining a progressive interest in college life; and being of service.
Gamma Eta Omega continues to serve the community through its signature programs such as Arts Camp for Kids, to expose youngsters ages 5-12 to drama, music and visual arts; and Leadership Fellows, a mentoring program that focuses on life skills, such as interviewing techniques, business communication and dressing for success.
In 2008, Gamma Eta Omega, was recognized as the top ticket seller for the premiere Ebony Fashion Fair Show (sponsored by Johnson Publishing Co., then publishers of Ebony and Jet magazines) to raise funds for programs and scholarships. Over the years, the chapter has awarded nearly $200,000 in scholarships and book awards to young women attending college.
Kiwanis Club of BR donates for iPad
The Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge donated $2,000 to the Baton Rouge General Foundation on May 27 to purchase an iPad and stand for COVID-19 patients.
With a restricted visitor policy, the iPad will allow families to connect during extended hospital stays. The iPad will also allow hospital staff to share the patient's medical treatment details more personally with family members.
Red Stick Kiwanis gives to food bank
The Red Stick Kiwanis Club gave the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank another check for $2,500, bringing its total donation to $5,000, which is equivalent to 15,000 meals.
The club's board has also voted to purchase stoles for graduation for the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Senior Key Club members, which amounted to $700; $250 to the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation for sanitizer and masks for first responders, medical personnel and senior citizens; $500 to Thrive Academy; and $250 to Jingle Jet, an organization which helps underprivileged children at Christmas.