The Mississippi River is one of the stars of a new feature documentary, "Hollow Tree," premiering at the New Orleans Film Festival this weekend.
"Hollow Tree," which marks the directorial feature debut of New Orleans filmmaker Kira Akerman, will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prytania Theatre Uptown, 5229 Prytania St., and 2:30 p.m. Monday at The Broad Theater #4, 636 N. Broad St.
The 73-minute film tracks three Louisiana teens as they discover how the history of the Mississippi River shapes their lives in a time of climate crisis, according to the film synopsis.
"Mekenzie Fangy, of Houma, was born on coastal bayous and is a Houma Indian; Annabelle Pavy, of Lafayette, is from a mostly White community, where climate change is largely viewed as a myth, and Tanielma DaCosta, of Baton Rouge, immigrated from Angola, Africa when she was 6," a news release states. "These three young women share their unique family histories, looking at the intersection of land use and the environment and how their personal stories are part of the larger landscape — one that has lost a striking 1,900 square miles of land (a land mass the size of Delaware) since 1932, due to dredging for oil and gas and the engineering of the Mississippi River."
Monique Walton and Chachi Hauser produced the film; Ken Burns served as a creative advisor.
For NOFF ticket info and film lineup, visit https://neworleansfilmsociety.org/festival/.