Her name has changed from LeBlanc to Waguespack, but it doesn't matter.
Everyone still knows her as Ms. Barbara, the lady who always sits at the corner table at LeBlanc's Drive Inn. That is, when she's not taking orders behind the counter or helping out at the grill in the kitchen.
Sometimes she serves up those orders in a dress and high heels. That happens on Sundays, when she drives straight over from Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, when there's no time to change before pitching in.
Never mind that she's 84. That's just part of life as the owner of a restaurant, especially one that Barbara Waguespack founded 44 years ago with her late husband, Lionel LeBlanc. Actually, the eatery was his idea, starting as a Tastee Freez franchise in Zachary and eventually morphing into LeBlanc's Drive Inn's 1978 opening at 4193 La. 19 in Zachary.
Waguespack has been the sole owner since her husband's death almost 20 years ago. She eventually met and married retired engineer James Waguespack, who, along with Waguespack's daughter, Judy Martin and a slew of longtime workers, keep the place going.
And keeping it going means more than opening and closing. LeBlanc's is known for the foods it serves and the way those foods are prepared.
The most popular menu item, the homemade hamburger, is made with premium ground beef. Patties are prepared and weighed each morning. If a customer orders a hamburger at either 4 ounces or 6 ounces, the staff makes sure that's how much it weighs after it's cooked.
Fried catfish also are weighed in at 6 ounces for the large catfish dinners with two sides, and hot lunches with such choices of chicken-fried steak, catfish and fried chicken with vegetable sides are served lunch line-style daily.
There are times when friends and customers ask Waguespack if she'll ever retire, but she doesn't think about it.
"Where else am I going to be?" she asked. "This is what I love, and I would miss the people."
Not only do those people know Waguespack and her staff by name, but they've come to know each other. One customer even spends the first 15 minutes of his visits talking to friends in the dining room before actually placing an order.
That's the spirit of LeBlanc's, which provided the first job for some of its customers while they were students at Baker and Zachary high schools. Now they show up with their children and grandchildren, all eating food that's been a mainstay in their lives through generations.
And for Waguespack, it's all a testament to Lionel LeBlanc's work ethic.
The couple married immediately after he was discharged from the Navy. Waguespack was 18 years old and had been working as a nursing assistant.
LeBlanc immediately began looking for work, always taking advantage of opportunities that paid better. Waguespack gave birth to twins, then later daughter Martin.
A work accident set the family back for a year. LeBlanc couldn't work, and the family had to move in with Waguespack's parents. They scrimped where they could, never buying anything they didn't need.
Then LeBlanc started working a route for the Braud Potato Chips, building up business to the point where extra routes had to be created. He later did the same for Cherry's Potato Chips.
And in the midst of it all, he bought the Tastee Freez drive-in franchise in Zachary, where customers drove up, got out of their cars and ordered at the window. He eventually opened others in the Feliciana parishes with four stores in all.
LeBlanc would run the potato chip route in the morning, drive to the Zachary store and take a nap, then work there. Waguespack, who, by then, was working as a school crossing guard, left her job to help her husband run the drive-ins.
"I had to jump into it," she said. "I didn't have a choice. We had all four places going at one time, and his health had started deteriorating."
LeBlanc's health problems began with a heart attack, which required a quadruple bypass. Then doctors discovered cancer in his left lung, after which an aneurysm was found in his aorta.
"After that, he had to have a third of his stomach removed, and then they found out he had cirrhosis of the liver," Waguespack said. "And then he was diagnosed with diabetes."
Yet LeBlanc never stopped working until he absolutely couldn't.
"He eventually went into the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson, which was where he wanted to go," Waguespack said.
And Waguespack kept the business going. By then, the LeBlancs had sold their Tastee Freez franchises and opened the singular LeBlanc's, where its front sign, outlined in neon, has been advertising hot lunches since 1978.
"Grease" was showing in theaters when LeBlanc's opened, and disco was still a thing with the Bee Gees' "How Deep is Your Love" topping Billboard's Hot 100 chart.
A collage of photos near the counter tells the story of LeBlanc's and its workers through the years, some of them sporting the hairdos and dress styles from the late 1970s, then the 1980s and '90s and well into the 2000s.
Waguespack points to some key photos of Lionel LeBlanc working at the Tastee Freez in Clinton, others of her children working in the restaurant at different times and more of longtime workers along the way.
"It's been an interesting 44 years," Waguespack said. "I always told my kids, and I even tell the people that I talked to over here, it's been interesting because I've met a lot of interesting people. I remember their names because there's been something about them that's impressed me a lot, and I've even had some people come in and tell me that something I might have said to them while working behind the counter lifted them up. And that means everything."
It really does mean a lot to Waguespack, because she's been in their shoes. Both she and Lionel thought back to their own hard times when some of their staff experienced the same.
There was the time Lionel LeBlanc paid a worker's electric bill and later when Waguespack loaned a worker money only to forgive a chunk of it.
"I just know how it is, and I know when my customers and workers are feeling down," Waguespack said. "And when Lionel was sick, I knew I had things weighing on me, but I had to leave my luggage at the door, because no matter what I had on my mind, I couldn't keep it in my head and run the business, too. No matter how something's bothering you, you learn to push it aside."
Waguespack's staff not only has included her children over the years but also her grandchildren. But these days, almost everyone who enters LeBlanc's feels like family.
Because, in their own way, they are.