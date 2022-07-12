Dreaming of a summer in Paris? Well, if you can't go there this summer, City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway, will bring a piece of it to you when it hosts it Parisian Wine Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 14.
Savor seven courses of French cuisine prepared by chef Steven O'Neill complemented with perfectly paired French wine.
Tickets are $125 plus tax and gratuity by visiting sevn.ly/xXCUoo7m.
New food truck
Food Trucks at Oak Grove, 17198 Old Jefferson Highway, will celebrate the grand opening of the AP Taceaux food truck from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15.
AP Taceaux specializes in birria and serves tacos and grilled cheese.
For more information, call (225) 535-1234.
Live music at BLDG5
BLDG5, 2805 Kalurah St., will feature live music by 2 Domestic 1 Import at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
For more information, call (225) 256-2287 or visit bldg5.com.
Kids' cooking
Registration is open for the leisure class, "Kids' Cooking: Summer Grilling," for children ages 8-12, from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 15, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Tie on your aprons and get ready for a fun-filled morning of cooking, learning and laughter. Budding chefs will enjoy plenty of mixing, prepping and cooking thanks to small classes that encourage active participation. Young cooks will explore menus full of exciting discoveries, from how to prepare favorite dishes to new twists on old classics.
Please note that parents or guardians cannot be in the room, but may stand outside and may watch the child work through several windows. A waiver must be signed by a parent/guardian before the child may enter class.
Tickets are $125 by visiting lci.edu/store/Kids-Cooking-Summer-Grilling-p458560012.
Lunchbox Comedy
Mr. Milkshake & Expresso Bar, 240 Range Ave., Denham Springs, will host Lunchbox Comedy from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
For more information, call (225) 380-5030.
6 Blind Bourbons
Registration is open for 6 Blind Bourbons from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Martin Wine & Spirits, 6463 Moss Side Lane.
Do you consider yourself a bourbon connoisseur? Come challenge your pallet, blind tasting six different bourbons at this event.
Tickets are $35 by visiting facebook.com/events/579018316922944.
Summertime Supper Stroll
Tickets are on sale for a Summertime Supper Stroll from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, hosted by Red Stick Spice Co, 660 Jefferson Highway.
Use the lazy days of summertime as the perfect time for a progressive dinner. Join Reginelli's Pizza, Jed's Local Louisiana PoBoys, Red Stick Spice Company and SoGo Tea Bar for a Summertime Supper Stroll.
First, you'll stroll into Reginelli's for apps and sips. Then you'll walk to Jed's for an off-the-menu Creole dinner. Last stop is Red Stick Spice Company and SoGo Tea Bar for dessert and an after dinner tea-inspired sip. One stop and three distinctly unique neighbors ready and waiting to welcome you.
Guests will have an opportunity to visit with most owners/chefs of each local business, learn their story and understand why this pocket of Mid City is so important.
Tickets are $75 by visiting allevents.in/baton%20rouge/summertime-supper-stroll/200022922829514.