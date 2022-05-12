Join the party
Don't forget to wear your colors for 10/31 Consortium's Black and Orange Bash at 7 p.m. Friday at the River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd. It's a fundraiser for the group's annual Fifolet Halloween Festival. Music, dancing, silent auction, food and drink. 1031consortium.com.
Messy but funny
You might have seen her in the 2021 Netflix rom-com "Love Hard." Now actress and comedian Heather McMahan's stand-up show, based on her daily, quirky life, is hitting the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $29.75. tickermaster.com.
Walk for a cause
The annual Red Wig Walk, presented by Metro Health, takes off at 10 a.m. Saturday from AZ Young Park, 800 Third St. Enjoy music and entertainment while raising awareness for HIV prevention, treatment and support services. brbacmetrohealth.wixsite.com/redwigwalk.