"At First Light: A True World War II Story of a Hero, His Bravery, and an Amazing Horse" by Walt Larimore and Mike Yorkey, Simon & Schuster, 480 pages, hardcover
Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate Walt Larimore's 41st book recounts the World War II adventures of his father, Phil.
Latimore, with Yorkey, follows his father through his early years in 1930s' Memphis, Tennessee; his becoming the youngest candidate (just under 18) to graduate from Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia; assignment to Italy in 1944 where he led his platoon in delivering ammunition to the troops on the front lines; fighting his way into Germany where he's caught up in intense combat; and finally, being sent on a top-secret mission to find the Lipizzaner horses Hitler has hidden away.
"But it’s what happens in the final stages of the war and his homecoming that makes Phil’s story incredibly special and heartwarming," according to the book's synopsis.
Walt Larimore and his wife, Barb, now live in Colorado.