Kelsie Tillage, a junior at Southern University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, has been named a recipient of the Gold Medal Congressional Award.
Awarded by the U.S. Congress, it is the highest honor a youth civilian can achieve through the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. This program recognizes initiative, service, and achievement in youths ages 14-24. The gold medal is the highest of six awards that can be earned in the program.
“Receiving this award is truly an honor,” Tillage said. “More importantly, I hope to inspire others to be more involved in their communities to elevate themselves and those around them.”
Tillage volunteers by tutoring, reading and creating book logs for children, letter-writing campaigns and providing digital content for nonprofit organizations. She participates in varsity and club volleyball, has served as secretary and vice president in the Student Government Association and completed three photography sessions in the Futures Fund Program. Tillage traveled to South Africa for 17 days to learn about its languages and culture.
In addition to maintaining a 4.29-grade-point average, she is dually enrolled at Southern University honors and AP courses and is a regional teen officer for Jack and Jill of America, a nonprofit service organization. Kelsie was eighth grade Student of the Year at Southern Lab and earned the Duke TIP Scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth and the Jacqueline Moore Bowles Leadership awards.
“I hope that receiving this award allows me to broaden my reach in my endeavors to create and explore,” Tillage said.
After having one of her essays published in an anthology, “Colorism Healing,” she was inspired to create her own anthology, “Unpopular Opinions,” which will be published this summer. It will contain 15 to 20 entries from an essay contest.
“I'm always fascinated by different opinions and want to give others a platform to share like I was able to,” Tillage said.
Tillage said she hopes her award inspires other Louisiana teens and young adults.
“Helping those around you gives you a sense of responsibility and, as I’ve noticed, helps you discover yourself as well,” she said. “I hope to see Louisiana’s participation grow in the upcoming years. This experience will serve as a continual reminder to better myself as I enter my senior year of high school.”
The Congressional Award was established in 1979 by Congress as a public-private partnership. Since its inception, there have been 5,000 gold medalists, 84 from Louisiana. The award requires 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and a five-day exploration of an area away from home.