'Tater Salad' time
Texas comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White, one of the three top-grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America, brings his rib-tickling tales to the L'Auberge Event Center, 777 L'Auberge Ave., at 8 p.m. Saturday. For mature audiences; must be age 21 or older to enter. Tickets start at $70 at ticketmaster.com.
Pickleball anyone?
Attention youth (10 and older) and adult beginners, this BREC pickleball program's specifically for you. Sessions are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Greenwood Community Park Tennis Center, 13350 La. 19, Baker. Fee is $2 per person per class; walk-ins accepted. Sign up at brec.org.
How presidential
Catch the new "Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer" exhibit at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Featuring 56 photographs by Souza, former chief White House photographer, who worked with both Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. The show runs through Sept. 25. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.