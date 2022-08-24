Try out for troupe
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host communitywide auditions for advanced dancers 13+ for its 2022-2023 season from 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Fee is $10. batonrougeballet.org/company-auditions/
Rock out for St. Jude
The 2022 St. Jude Jam cranks up at noon Saturday at the Shed BBQ & Blues Joint. It's a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and will include a "battle of the bands." $20, general admission; $10, students; and free, kids under 3 at slocaltix.com.
Dribble with the greats
BREC's one-of-a-kind basketball clinic, Hometown Heroes, will bring together youth athletes in grades 5-12 to be mentored by basketball pros on the game and life from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at BREC’S Sports Academy, 1002 Laurel St. brec.org