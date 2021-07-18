Jonathan Mayers has been appointed Baton Rouge's new poet laureate.
Mayers, who will receive a $5,000 grant funded by private donations, will use his poetry for programs promoting and teaching written work.
The appointment, made by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, is for one year.
A native of Baton Rouge, Mayers is a writer, visual artist and cultural activist who earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in studio art with a concentration in painting and drawing from LSU and his master of fine arts degree from the University of New Orleans.
“As a Louisiana Creole, my hopes in this position are to share language and perspectives, opening up a dialogue on multilinguialism and bridging communities through poetry,” Mayers said.
Mayers said Kouri-Vini, the endangered Creole language of Louisiana, is central to his work within both art and literature. His work can be found in "Ti Liv Kréyòl," "Folklore Figures of French and Creole Louisiana," "Feux Follets" and "Le Bourdon de la Louisiane," among others.
“Jonathan’s work inspires others to protect and preserve the historic Creole culture within Louisiana; the combination of both Kouri-Vini and his talents will help keep this language alive for future generations,” Broome said. “This unique asset will strengthen the cultural fabric of our community. I look forward to seeing how this will shape his tenure as poet laureate.”
Broome initiated the Baton Rouge Poet Laureate Program in partnership with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in 2019 to celebrate the city’s rich culture and diversity.