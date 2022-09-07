A tall, slim man walks down the long hallway in the Isaac Greggs Band Hall at Southern University. He seems shy and quiet.
He enters from a single set of doors that separate the music monstrosity known as the Human Jukebox from the outside world as band members prepare for their upcoming football halftime show for the first-ever matchup between the Southern Jaguars and the LSU Tigers.
He is NaToj Johnson, the Human Jukebox's drum major for the 2022-2023 season. Johnson is a junior psychology major and has dreamed of being drum major for the Human Jukebox since he was 10 years old.
“When I saw the Southern band for the first time, it blew my mind,” Johnson said. “Once I saw that… I wanted to be like them.”
Music was a part of Johnson's life from the beginning in his childhood in New Iberia. He remembers his grandmother playing Louis Armstrong and listening to other music legends like Marvin Gaye and Bob Marley, which all connected his love for the subject.
Though, it wasn’t until middle school that he was able to experience being in the band. In elementary school, he turned in his permission slip too late, so his goal for playing the snare drums didn’t follow through. He was determined to play in middle school. When the time came, he played the tenor drums for two years in middle school and into high school. On a whim, he switched to playing the cymbals.
“I still believe to this day that if I wouldn’t have switched to cymbals, I probably wouldn’t be in this position because that opened my mind,” Johnson said. “Playing cymbals is a work of art by itself, too. People don’t understand the different twirls and the counts, making it look good.”
For three years, Johnson was the drum major at Westgate High School in New Iberia, starting out his sophomore year. He says this position as a sophomore was unusual, as it’s usually given to a senior.
Continuing his stint as a drum major, Johnson feels the weight of decades of legacy on his shoulders as the drum major of Southern University's legendary Human Jukebox.
“I’m not just carrying myself. I’m carrying the entire franchise, the lineage, everything that came before me," Johnson said. "But I don’t feel any pressure, though, it’s natural to me."
What helps, you ask? An alter ego.
Johnson explained that he separates his regular self from his “show self,” saying that his show self loves to perform. When he’s dressed in the blue and gold uniform, adorned with a tall, golden hat and long baton in hand, he comes alive. But he’s also aware of the people who helped him along the way.
“When I perform, I feel like I’m giving love back to all the people who helped me get to where I am. To be able to do that in front of everybody, it’s like I’m giving y’all my creativity, my love, everything, back into the culture,” he said.
Though the position comes with recognition and honor, just like anything worth having, it takes hard work. It also requires the perfect blend of confidence and humility.
Kedric Taylor, the director of bands at Southern, says the main requirement is simple: a backbend.
The backbend is a staple for the Southern University drum major, and that skill typically requires the person to be tall. Besides having to have marched in the band for at least a year, Taylor says they teach the drum major everything else.
However, some things can’t be taught.
“Most of our drum majors have stood out from the rest of the students,” Taylor said. “Sometimes you can just tell they have it, and some you have to find out that they have it.”
Taylor relies on a feeling to pick the right person for the position, but he does evaluate the band members from the moment they step foot on campus – analyzing their interactions with other students, their leadership on campus and discipline in the classroom.
He also explained that they don’t have a formal audition process for drum major because he does rely on that feeling of greatness. Taylor said that Johnson was a stand out, in part due to his dedication.
When Johnson found out that he was picked for the legendary position, he said it was a genuine surprise, explaining that it was something he always wanted, but didn’t really worry about.
“The fact that I’m in Southern band by itself is a blessing,” Johnson said. “When I found out…the thoughts that were going through my mind were just, ‘I did it. I made it to the point where I’ve been wanting to get to. It felt unreal. It still feels unreal to this day.’”
The preparation after the announcement has been rigorous. During the summer, Johnson was training, creating routines, watching film, working with past Southern drum majors, exercising, building his stamina and figuring out his leadership style. He said the band practices for perfection, and sometimes that takes 7-hour practices to do. To juggle it all, Johnson relies on his mother and grandmother for wisdom and guidance.
The Human Jukebox separates itself from other bands through its discipline and cohesion, not to mention the close-knit family that forms within the group, but also with the alumni and the community.
With a track record of performances at Super Bowls, Presidential inauguration parades, Lakers games and major stars playing with them, including Madonna and Lizzo, the legacy of the program is strong, and the weight is heavy. Johnson takes it all in stride with great appreciation, humility and faith.
“When I wear this,” as he points to the intricate uniform, “I always check myself and make sure I’m humble,” Johnson said. “As drum major, it’s an honor to lead the best band in the nation.”