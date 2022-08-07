The good news: I love my job.
The bad news: Because I have a real job now, my husband and I won't be able to take a six-week road trip like we've done the past two years in August and September. Mind you, I worked through much of the road trips of years' past, and all is not lost in the travel department for us as we're planning a big, but shorter, trip for later this fall.
One of the ways we've figured out to make the most of our road trips is to drive only five hours a day. Of course, there are rare exceptions, but generally speaking, we abide by our five-hour max in the car each day.
One of the things the five-hour rule does is that we stop in places we would have sped by otherwise — places like Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Pocatello, Idaho; Ketchum, Idaho; Big Fork, Montana; and many more.
Truth be told, I've got the envie for a road trip, but the postcards readers are sending for my postcard project are helping ease my longing.
This week I've gotten another great batch of postcards — up to 99 in total! Thus far, here at the newspaper, we've received postcards from 29 states and nine countries.
I'm still missing postcards from Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and West Virginia.
I've gotten at least five postcards from the Atkins family as they made their way from one national park to another in an RV.
In 2016, after our home in Lafayette flooded, all sorts of people volunteered to help us. One was a man named Anthony Atkins. I didn't know him, but we were chatting as he was helping clear ruined items from our home.
We discovered we were both from Mississippi originally. He said he was from Columbus, Mississippi, a place I taught high school English when I was 21. I asked his name again. He told me. I asked if he remembered the name of his ninth-grade English teacher.
You guessed it. Years ago, in a place far away, I was his English teacher. I've loved being a part of his family's journey in the years since — including their road trip this summer.
One postcard this week came from Macaulay Salmon Hatchery in Juneau, Alaska. Versa Stickle wrote that she is seeing "how fish hatcheries enhance salmon production without turning to actual fish farming. Enjoying cool weather with a group of LSU students studying marine biology."
Demaris Swint sent a postcard that celebrated National Postcard Week, which was May 1-7, earlier this year. The card was sent from Alamo, Texas, and features a recipe for chocolate fudge.
Swint said, "I live on a farm raising live chickens for sale. I love to read historical novels and cook. My favorite movie is 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown'; she was a survivor of the Titanic sinking. My favorite book is 'Bridge to Terabithia' by Katherine Patterson. My favorite song is 'Let There be Peace on Earth.' Be the sunshine, not the rain."
A reader sent another wooden postcard this week. This one is from Dana Territo and was mailed from Rapid City, South Dakota. She said she's traveling through the Dakotas on her way home from a "grief training" in Colorado. She said, "Of course, Mt. Rushmore was the highlight, but the Black Hills and Badlands were something to see too."
Someone who signed his name as Ger. Schexnayder sent a postcard from Snake Alley in Burlington, Iowa. I didn't know there was a Snake Alley in Iowa — and certainly not one that you could drive through lined with flowering trees. Schexnayder said that "July in Iowa is hotter than Louisiana summers. I'm told the corn releases heat during the growing season." Aside from Schexnayder, who knew?
I also got a postcard with a picture of an Arizona treasure map (and instructions to memorize and then burn) from Burgie Dave who has some of the neatest handwriting I've ever seen. Clearly, Dave is a fellow who knows how to make the most of the room on a postcard.
These snippets of life shared by other people have been a highlight of my summer. My still-healing broken leg prevents me from running, but I walk as fast as I can to my mailbox every morning to see what is there.
They have been a reminder of the importance of sharing joy with others. To quote someone I once read, "Be the sunshine, not the rain."
Join The Postcard Project. Send a postcard to Jan Risher, The Advocate, 10705 Rieger Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.