The quilt show is now open.
But you have to go every day to see these fabulous designs by fiber artist Glenda Parks.
"Go" as in pass by the home Parks shares with husband Frank on Sessions Drive in Woodland Ridge subdivision in Baton Rouge.
Each day for the past few weeks, Parks hangs a new quilt on her front porch. These, however, are not your grandmother's quilts.
"They're my original designs, a lot of different things, not traditionally what people think of as quilts," said Parks, 66, who has been crafting her art quilts for more than 20 years.
They are works of art, with vivid colors and designs that wow those who pass by.
"I hear a horn honking, and I'll go outside and people will shout, 'I love your quilt,'" said the retired human resources professional, a smile in her voice. "And every morning, this little girl who just turned 4 rings my doorbell to tell me about my quilt."
Franks said she has about 40 finished quilts at home and another 30 in the works, so the show could go on as long as the stay-at-home orders are in place.
She usually gives her quilts, which have an estimated value of $700 and up, to family and friends. But this time, it's a gift to the southeast Baton Rouge neighborhood.
Funny enough, Parks grew up sewing, but "absolutely hated it."
Her grandmother, she said, came from Germany to America in the late 1800s and became a couture designer for Rex and Comus, the elite of Mardi Gras krewes in New Orleans.
"She and my mother sewed the costumes, and from the time I was little, I was sorting sequins and beads and buttons," recalled Parks, who grew up in New Orleans. "As soon as I could hold a needle, they put me to work."
Hence the hate.
When she turned 18, Parks said she put down her needles and swore she'd never make another garment.
"And I haven't," she said.
In her 40s, she found a pattern in a book and decided to make her mother a quilt. "She was shocked," Parks said.
She joined traditional quilting groups — "back then, you had to do traditional stuff because that was all there was at the time" — until she discovered art quilting in the mid-1990s.
"You didn't have to match corners. You could throw in all kinds of different colors. It was just so different, and I thought, 'This is my style,'" Parks said.
Inspiration, she said, is everywhere.
"I'm looking at an oil derrick quilt right now," she said, "or it could be the headlight on my husband's truck."
In these can't-leave-your-house days, Parks splits her time between quilting and helping animals. She is president of Capital Area Animal Welfare Society, a no-kill nonprofit organization/shelter which fosters the adoption of homeless animals and promotes spaying and neutering. It also teaches responsible animal ownership and the humane treatment of animals. On the day we caught up with Parks, she was overseeing a pet food distribution in a low-income area. To learn more about CAAWS, visit caaws.org.