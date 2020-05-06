A diverse group of Louisiana entertainers and personalities have joined to support Feed Louisiana Love, a social media campaign to raise awareness and funding for Feeding Louisiana, a statewide network of food banks.
Musicians Hunter Hayes, Amanda Shaw and rock band The Revivalists, along with Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves are among those taking part in the campaign.
Money raised will help cover the direct costs of feeding those in need, including purchasing food, storage and refrigeration, along with repackaging and distributing food, according to a news release.
“The need for support is urgent,” said Korey Patty, executive director of Feeding Louisiana. “In April, Louisiana food banks reported an 80% increase in demand for their services. About 40% of the families were requesting help for the first time.”
A member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding Louisiana is a partnership of five regional members: the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, Food Bank of Central Louisiana in Alexandria, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana in Monroe and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport.
Participating celebrities have been asked to spread awareness of the campaign through videos and messages posted on their social media channels, using the #FeedLouisianaLove and #FeedLouisiana hashtags. Their messages are designed to encourage donations and challenge others for support as well.
Donations for the Feed Louisiana Love campaign can be made at feedlouisianalove.com. Donors can select which food bank they want to send money to or select Feed Louisiana Love to spread their donation equally among all five food banks.
Patty said volunteers are staying home, and community organizations have been forced to close ‒ all at a time of high demand for services during the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting loss of jobs.
“We’re getting food to our affiliates, but distribution is a challenge,” he said. “Monetary donations are critical to helping us coordinate within our network so that food can go to the places where it’s needed most.”
Celebrities currently involved in the campaign are: Cassie Kelley, Lafayette country music personality; Dan Smalley, Shreveport country music artist; DJ Slab 1, New Orleans hip-hop radio personality/DJ; Dudley Dubossier, New Orleans lawyer; Dylan Scott, Bastrop country music artist; Dylan Walsh, New Orleans actor; Garrett Jacobs, Bossier City "American Idol" season 16 contestant; Jordan Davis, Shreveport country music artist; Normani, New Orleans pop/hip-hop artist; Sam Burns, Shreveport PGA Tour golfer; Terrance Simien, Lafayette Zydeco musician; and Wild Wayne, New Orleans hip-hop radio personality/DJ.