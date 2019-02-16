A creative Valentine’s Day gift from yours truly exhibits his romanticism. My one-of-a-kind Valentine the year before Hank and I married was a subscription to Field and Stream magazine.
We did enjoy spending time outdoors on the water fishing; what else can I say as explanation.
However, an ad in the magazine did give us an idea for our honeymoon locale, a dude ranch in the Ozark Mountains which featured fishing trips on the White River.
Our wedding in historic St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans was on a warm, humid August morning followed by a reception at the Officers Club of Camp Leroy Johnson on Lake Pontchartrain.
Off we drove in my in-laws' new Chevrolet Impala heading toward our honeymoon destination in Mountain Home, Arkansas. The caterers had packed a basket for us with sandwiches and snacks along with two bottles of Champagne. The car was not air-conditioned, but I do not remember feeling uncomfortable. However the Champagne did notice the heat and with a deafening pow the recorked bottle exploded. That Chevrolet was perfumed with wine for weeks.
Coming from flat land Louisiana to the curves and ups and downs of the mountain highways in the Ozarks was a little stressful for us. This was 1955 so there was no wide, modern interstate highway system. Just at dusk we came down a steep hill on a blacktop road that ended at a river’s edge where we saw a small ferry slowly coming our way. As it got closer we could see that it was a hand-operated, one-car, wooden barge attached to a cable stretched across the river.
The boat came to shore, where the lone attendant lowered a ramp for the car aboard to drive away, making room for our vehicle. There was no motor on the ferry. The attendant angled it to be propelled by the current of the water. The ferryman told us that we were in the town of Calico Rock and that Scott Valley Ranch was just a few miles farther.
The Scott Valley Ranch house was a large, rustic, log-cabin-style building set in a beautiful pine forest. There were scheduled activities each day from horseback riding to square dancing.
We took a night fishing trip to one of the deep lakes formed during the construction of Bull Shoals Dam. Our guide took us in a flat-bottom with an outboard motor. At the fishing spot, the guide placed a light over the side of the boat into the water and explained that within a few minutes little fish would be attracted to the light and begin swimming in circles, attracting larger fish. We caught a cooler full of fish, mostly crappie I believe. The workers at the ranch cleaned and froze our fish for the trip back to Louisiana.
It gets chilly at night in the mountains, so the thermos of hot coffee provided by the ranch for our fishing expedition was welcomed. There was only one cup, so the three of us shared it. As I was taking a sip, the guide told us he had been a patient at the tuberculosis hospital in Hot Springs. I hope he didn’t see the look on my face; being a recently graduated registered nurse, I was “freaking out.” That was the last drink of coffee for Hank and me.
Scott Valley Ranch closed around 2015, but Field and Stream magazine is still being published. And we are still married.
And my husband has become somewhat more romantic. Last year, my Valentine was a big box of delicious chocolates.
— Bergeron lives in Baton Rouge
