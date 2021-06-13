North Baton Rouge reunion set July 8
The North Baton Rouge Neighborhoods Reunion will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at The Legacy at Bonne Esperance (formerly the Sherwood Forest Country Club), 1655 Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Anyone who grew up in North Baton Rouge from the 1930s through the 1960s is invited.
For more information, contact Wayne Price at (225) 333-6380, Maxie Thiel at (325) 376-0806 or Jim Carruth at (437) 652-7325.
Recognition program to be held June 19
Participants who took part in the “Building A Better America Today with AMOA” program, which focuses on the fundamentals of diversity, equity and inclusion, will be recognized in a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. June 19 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
At the program, a partnership between the library and the America, My Oyster Association, participants will be recognized as “AMOA Diversity Advocates & Champions” for their efforts and will receive a certificate of completion. For more information, visit theamoa.org.
CASA now offering in-person training
The Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association, which trains volunteers to to speak up for abused and neglected children and youth living in foster care in East Baton Rouge Parish, is again holding in-person training sessions. Virtual training session are also continuing.
CASA volunteers advocate for youngsters to help them reach safe, permanent homes. They do not provide legal representation do replace social workers. A CASA volunteer is an independent voice speaking solely for the best interests of the child. The first step to becoming a volunteer is to attend a 30-minute training session.
The training sessions are held at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave. The schedule is:
- Tuesday, June 15 — 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 17 — noon
- Tuesday, June 22 — 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 24 — noon
- Saturday, June 26 — 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 29 — 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
To learn more about CASA or register for an orientation session, visit casabr.org/volunteer.