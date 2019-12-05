FRIDAY
DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square and surrounding area. Lighting of the 35-foot Christmas tree and fireworks at the square, free ice skating, 10 tons of real snow to play in at the Snow Village, holiday performers, face painters, balloon artists, stilt walkers and Santa. https://downtownbatonrouge.org/discover-downtown/events/festival-of-lights.
ON POINTE MUSIC SERIES — THEATRE BATON ROUGE CAROLERS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Pointe Marie, 14200 River Road. A free music series hosted by Pointe-Marie, a new neighborhood. Bring a blanket and a lawn chair to enjoy an eclectic array of musical entertainment. artsbr.org/on-pointe.
"SANTA IN THE SENATE": 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Patrons can take their own photos with Santa, participate in arts and crafts and watch holiday movies. Free. (225) 342-0500 or louisianaoldcapitol.org.
85 SOUTH: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Join DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean as they bring improv, freestyle and comedy to the stage. $34.50-$152.50 (VIP) at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"DISNEY'S FROZEN JR.": 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 6 p.m. Saturday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production based on the 2018 Broadway musical. $15 at playmakersbr.org.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open-air art market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market. Free. artsbr.org/batonrougeartsmarket.
CARS AND COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments. Meet is across the street from dealership.
BOGAN FIREHOUSE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. An indoor art market. Vendor tickets are $20.
CHRISTMAS IN THE GARDEN: 9 a.m. to noon, LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. The magical morning offers hot pancakes provided by the Baton Rouge Kiwanis, Christmas activity stations, StoryTime in the Garden with the Junior League of Baton Rouge and Mrs. Claus, reindeer food making and photos with Santa. Tickets: $30 per person and free for those 1 and younger; includes all food, activities and the picture with Santa. https://www.lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/christmas.php.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
A VERRY MERRY MUSEUM!: 1 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on activities, screening of "Let it Snow" and "The Polar Express" and appearance by the Coca-Cola Truck and Santa Claus. lasm.org.
BROADMOOR CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1:15 p.m., from Broadmoor High School, going east to Woodhaven, turning north on Woodhaven to reach South River Oaks Drive, then turning west to Cora Drive, going south to Goodwood Boulevard, then returning to the high school. Sponsored by the Broadmoor Residents’ Association. Spectators and participants are asked to bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to a food pantry. broadmoor@broadmoor-br.org or (225) 926-9829.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom, swing and Latin dancing. Wear Christmas colors. Select exhibitions. $10 per person at the door (cash only).
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
"THE HOLIDAY NUTCRACKER": 12:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Brown-Holt Theatre in the Dunham School, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. Cangelosi Dance Project production. (225) 937-3367, cangelosidanceproject.com.
"A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays and Saturday, Dec. 14, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $25-$19 at (225) 924-6496, theatrebr.org.
SUNDAY
A RURAL LIFE CHRISTMAS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Featuring live music, demonstrations, storytellers and costumed re-enactors to set the holiday mood. The event will conclude with bonfire and visit from Papa Noel. $10 per person, children 10 and under get in free. lsu.edu/rurallife/events.php.
BATON ROUGE CORVETTE CLUB CAR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. The cars will be set up in the street from Barnes & Noble to Bin 77.
FREE FOOD SUNDAY: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. Featuring MJ's Cafe serving up vegan chili frito pies. Doors open at 2 p.m.; food will be served starting at 3 p.m.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Artists Malaika Favorite, Frankie Gould, April Hammock and Isoko Onodera offer a peek-behind-the-curtain look at their work with stories and inspirations that led to their creations. Free and open to the public. batonrougegallery.org.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Live performances, refreshments, ornament making, carols sung by the West Baton Rouge All Parish Choir led by Claudette Purnell, an appearance by the museum's Blues After School kids led by Rockin Mozart Academy LLC instructors, Michael Blount and Mark Dupont, and by musicians who participate in this month's regularly scheduled Ole Time Music Open Jam Session. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
"HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS": 7 p.m., Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Dive. The Baton Rouge Symphony will be joined by the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus, mezzo-soprano Amy Bouchard and Everrett Parker and The Greater Baton Rouge Interfaith Ensemble in its annual concert. $25-$65. (225) 383-0500 or brso.org.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Fresh fall produce directly from local farmers.
WEDNESDAY
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Arshag Danageozian tells the secrets to communicating with exoplanet colonies faster than light, and David Browning is sharing the overlaps on neuroscience and astronomy. First speaker begins at 7 p.m. Featuring games, prizes and holiday gifts.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC COMEDY NIGHT: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m.; show at 8:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
CITY-BROOKS DOG PARK GROUNDBREAKING: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., BREC's City-Brooks Community Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. People and their pups are invited to join BREC for a groundbreaking PAW-ty as they celebrate the upcoming renovations of the Raising Cane's Dog Park at City Brooks Community Park. Featuring food, activities and doggy treats.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience," through Dec. 20; "Architecturally Inspired" and "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State," through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring "CISLANDERUS: Canary Islanders in the U.S.," through March 17. louisianastatemuseum.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Crushed Velvet," recent works by Jo Webb, through Saturday. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Local produce, seasonal vegetables and a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Destination: Latin America," through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection," through Feb. 23; "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," through May 31; "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1; "Sound is An Invisible Color," through March 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Juke Joint Men," through Dec. 29. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
HOLIDAY ONGOING
ZOO LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A festive mile-long trail through the zoo with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and holiday displays. $5 adults/teens, $4, seniors $3 ages 2-13 and Friends of the Zoo members. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. brzoo.org.
