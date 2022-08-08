What is the iN2l system?
The nationally recognized “It’s Never too Late” program is an intuitive touch-screen computer technology system specially designed for those living in long-term care, assisted living environments, memory care settings, and in senior and adult day centers.
The advanced system combines adaptive hardware, innovative software and engaging content to deliver a resident-centered experience.
Co-founded in 1999 by Jack York and his late brother, the iN2L program is featured in more than 3,700 care communities across the United States and Canada, and makes technology programs, like email and Skype, user-friendly and more enjoyable for seniors to use.
The content-driven engagement creates meaningful experiences for older adults by connecting them to the world around them.
The program’s expansive content library promotes wellness, empowerment and engagement among older adults and serves as a foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise and therapy education, reminiscing, areas of interest and memory support engagement.
The importance of technology, or gerotechnology specifically, was highlighted in a recent article in Senior Living 2022: The State of Engagement and Technology, “In 2022, technology will be in service of deeper, more meaningful connections that create purpose and meaning in seniors’ lives. The right content-based solution will continue to connect residents to the hobbies, movies, pictures and games that delight them the most. It will also help automatically match residents with other like-minded individuals to help create new bonds around shared interests and backgrounds. Throughout the year ahead, engagement technology platforms will also emerge as comprehensive solutions that can support a broader range of functions, from resident engagement, connection and support, to providing planning, intake and operational efficiencies that help support staff who are already stretched too thin. As pandemic-era challenges persist, engagement technology continues to mature. The right platform will integrate with administrative, operational, housing and activities departments to play a vital role in residents’ lives while simultaneously helping to streamline processes, create efficiencies and help solve a community’s operational challenges.”
A 2016 research study performed at the University of Washington in Seattle using the iN2L system in a Memory Care Unit showed that residents, family members and staff all benefited from the way the system facilitated interactions. Staff members were able to learn more about the residents through interactions with them and the system.
Residents and staff enjoyed the variety of activities, and the system promoted mental stimulation and gave opportunities for reminiscence therapy. The iN2l system also helped with physical mobility through one of its therapeutic programs, and it aided in sustaining attention spans and served as a visual aid.
Additionally, having the iN2L system in the unit gave staff and residents something to look forward to, built their self-esteem, relieved pressure and replaced or supplemented regular activities.
The iN2L multifunctional technology system offers ways for care communities to promote well-being and to foster socialization with residents, staff and family members as well as to provide a sense of purpose and joy and most of all, to create meaningful connections and improve quality of life.
