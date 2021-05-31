Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association is holding its 27th annual Casas for CASA playhouse fundraiser, with tickets going on sale June 1.
All proceeds benefit Capital Area CASA Association, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supervises volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in need of safe, permanent homes. The fundraiser enables Capital Area CASA to continue serving every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs a voice.
The fundraiser kicks off with the 2021 “Magnolia Mansion” CASA playhouse on display from June 1 until July 25 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Raffle tickets are $5 each and will be available online at casabr.org. The playhouse was designed by Lilliput Play Homes and assembled by local builders Faulk and Meek General Contractors.
The winner will be announced at a virtual CASA Fiesta on Sunday, July 25, when guests can watch the event online while enjoying takeout tacos from the Superior Grill Highland Road location only. Tickets for takeout tacos can be purchased online for $50, and guests can take part in a wine pull when they pick up their order.
There also will be a silent auction, which will be conducted online only. Guests can register and shop online from July 12 to July 25.
The fundraiser is resented by title sponsor iHeart Media. Platinum sponsors include East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Faulk & Meek General Contractors, Lamar Advertising, Superior Grill, Community Network and Louisiana Healthcare Connections.