The Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting 2022 annual meeting honored supporters and champions of LPB on Sept. 15 at a festive celebration at the LPB Studios.
Friends of LPB Board Chair Cathy Seymour, of Natchitoches, recognized and thanked supporters of the 2022 Louisiana Legends Gala, members of the Louisiana Legends and Visionary Societies, the Boards of Directors of Friends of LPB, Louisiana Educational Television Authority and Foundation for Excellence in Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
Incoming Friends of LPB Board Chair, Newt Dorsett, of Shreveport, recognized Seymour for her service over the past year and presented her with the Chairman’s Award. Under her leadership, the Louisiana Legends Gala raised a record-breaking $270,000 to support the educational and innovative programs on LPB.
The gathering also celebrated the 2022 Honorees of LPB President’s Awards. The awards were presented by LPB President and CEO Clarence “C.C.” Copeland to honorees: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, accepted by Michael Tipton, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation; LWCC, accepted by Seth Irby, LWCC chief marketing and customer experience officer; Ochsner Health, accepted by Chuck Daigle, Ochsner Health CEO; RoyOMartin accepted by Roy O. Martin III, chairman, CEO, CFO and 2019 Louisiana Legends honoree; and The Goldring Family Foundation.
The contributions of these five philanthropic companies support LPB’s mission to tell Louisiana stories through the production of the upcoming LPB docuseries "Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… or Any Place Else!" The series celebrates Louisiana’s rich cultural heritage. Guests saw a sneak preview of the series, which is hosted by Jay Dardenne, a longtime political figure in Louisiana, who has given a presentation by the same name across the state for years. Directed and produced by a team led by Linda Midgett, LPB’s executive producer, "Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… or Any Place Else!" will premiere statewide on LPB in December. Attendees at the annual meeting also previewed the additional upcoming slate of programs coming to LPB and PBS this fall.
Zoo Foundation names director
The Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation Board of Directors announced the hire of Executive Director Dee Blake after a national search.
Blake relocated from North Carolina to Baton Rouge in late August. Blake brings 30 years of leadership and management experience collaborating with staff, volunteers, the community and boards of directors at the local and national level.
The executive director leads the foundation’s effort to work collaboratively with the leadership teams and staff of the Baton Rouge Zoo and East Baton Rouge Parish’s Recreation and Park Commission. The executive director is tasked with creating and implementing strategic and fundraising strategies to grow the Baton Rouge Zoo’s facilities and programming, cultivating relationships with key donors and community stakeholders, and serving as an accessible, seasoned leader overseeing daily operations for the foundation.