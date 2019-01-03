Runnels student wins Ochsner art contest
Kendall Eastman-Stuart, a fourth grader at Runnels Elementary, was named the grand prize winner of the 2018 Ochsner Holiday Card Contest.
Her mixed media drawing of a Christmas tree in soft pastel colors appears on the Ochsner Baton Rouge holiday card and poster.
At Runnels School to present Kendall with her award on Dec. 13 were Ochsner Baton Rouge CEO Eric McMillen, Community Outreach Project Manager Heidi Howat Wendt and “Ollie” the Ochsner mascot. They gave her a framed poster of the card with her name and school printed on the front, a cookie cake to share with her classmates, an “Ollie” stuffed animal and a drawing kit to further encourage her interest in art.
Also at school for the presentation were Kendall's dad, John Eastman-Stuart, her grandmother, Georgia Eastman, and her art teacher, Burgundy Brumfield. Posters of Kendall’s card will be on display at Ochsner Health Centers throughout greater Baton Rouge during the holiday season.
Area fourth graders participated in the competition. In addition to an overall winner, one school winner was selected from each school.
