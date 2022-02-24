A documentary about the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival worked in a pinch in 2021 as a sub-in for the live event.
But there's nothing like the real thing, so after its hiatus due to the pandemic, organizer Henry Turner Jr. is thrilled the continuous live music, vendor’s village, food court, all of it, is back this weekend.
"We are looking forward to being able to serve the community again with the traditional Mardi Gras Festival," Turner said.
With the help of national advertising from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office and support from Visit Baton Rouge, Turner said "our community festival can stand the test of time."
The ninth annual free downtown celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at North Boulevard Town Square, 200 North Blvd. That's just a few blocks off the route of the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade, which rolls the same day at noon.
A ticketed festival pre-party was hosted Thursday night at Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, offering sneak previews from some of the festival's performers.
On Saturday, the festival lineup covers blues, soul, R&B, reggae, gospel, jazz, pop/rock, spoken word and comedy.
Co-hosts Whitney Vann and actress Michelle Torres will open the show. The DJ is Teddy Johnson, of Teddy’s Juke Joint in Zachary.
Since festival activities are centered around the Town Lawn Stage, visitors are encouraged to bring folding chairs.
WLFT, Channel 30, will broadcast the festival live.
For more information, including VIP packages with covered seating, food and drink tickets, go to batonrougemardigrasfestival.com or call (225) 802-9681.
The festival is presented by Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.: Co-hosts Whitney Vann and Michelle Torres, DJ Teddy Johnson
10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Larry “LZ” Dillon (blues/jazz)
11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: The. Rev. Leon Hitchens (gospel/R&B)
Noon to 12:20 p.m.: Sir AP (spoken word)
12:25 p.m. to 12:35 p.m.: Eddie “Cool” Deemer (comedy)
12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.: Kelton ‘Nspire Harper and the Inspiration Band (motivational)
1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Owen Scott (blues/rock)
2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Robert “The Juice” Lenore (blues/soul)
3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Oski Foundation (jam band)
3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.: Soul Revival (soul/R&B)
4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor (blues/soul/funk/reggae) with Big Chief Roderick Sylvas, Big Queen Tonya Sylvas, and Wild Tchoupitoulas Indians
5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Xavie Shorts (soul/R&B)
6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: SmokeHouse Porter, Miss Mamie and the Gut Bucket Blues Band (blues)
6:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Infiniti (jazz)
All times approximate. Lineup subject to change.