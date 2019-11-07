Ever wonder what grandma's cameo is worth? What about that old toy train that's sat on the shelf for years?
Let the experts tell you at the free 19th Annual Attic Treasures & Collectibles Event, which is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The event is open to the public, with each person limited to only three items to be evaluated. Hundreds of people lined up with their items at last year’s event in hopes of finding a true treasure.
So load up that interesting or antique art, old toys, pottery, jewelry, rifles, war artifacts, small furniture or other items and find out what the story is behind it and possibly more.
In addition, library staff will be available to demonstrate the P4A Antiques Reference Database, frequently used by experts on "Antiques Roadshow" and available in-house and remotely those with an East Baton Rouge Parish library card.
For more information about the event, call (225) 231-3740.
For information about library resources dealing with antiques and collectibles, visit ebrpl.libguides.com/antiques.