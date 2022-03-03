Books are how some people escape. This year’s One Book One Community selection is about how one Louisiana couple escaped from modern life in the 1970s.
“Atchafalaya Houseboat” is the book the East Baton Rouge Parish Library has chosen for everyone to read this year. Its selection is being kicked off with a free party at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library at Goodwood featuring food, crafts and zydeco music.
Gwen Roland’s 2006 memoir about living for eight years on a houseboat with her boyfriend in the Atchafalaya Basin takes readers to a place where many come to recreate or work, but almost no one lives. She and Calvin Voisin lived almost entirely off the land and water, enjoying the swamp’s beauty and solitude.
“It was a magical time,” Roland, 73, said by telephone from her home in Meadsville, Georgia. “I wish everyone could have such a span in their youth.”
At the time, Roland, who grew up in Central, was finishing a master’s degree in phonetics at LSU and was intending to seek a doctorate when Voisin, a lifelong friend, invited her to visit the swamp he had grown to love. He was planning to make a living fishing, and he encouraged her to become his partner for the summer. She did, and they became more than business partners, and she didn’t leave when summer ended.
Nor when the record high water in 1973 flooded the house they were living in, which inspired Voisin to purchase an old barge and, using lumber salvaged from slave cabins of an area plantation, built a house. The rainwater funneled by gutters to a livestock trough provided their drinking water. They caught fish and crawfish, raised chickens, grew vegetables and canned them, picked wild berries to eat and made wine. They were off the grid before that term became popular.
Their story would have remained untold had nature photographer C.C. Lockwood not discovered them and included photos and narrative about their life for a story he sold to National Geographic. That gave Roland the opportunity to write about their unusual life for various publications, which provided needed income and formed what later became “Atchafalaya Houseboat.”
When money became tight, Roland took a job as a cook on a riverboat, where she fell in love with her now, husband, Preston. That ended her life in the Atchafalaya. She became a writer and editor.
“It’s a lovely memoir,” Assistant Library Director Mary Stein said. “It’s not an intimidating book. It’s not 900 pages. It’s very accessible. It’s very readable."
“Knowing C.C. Lockwood’s wonderful photos (are) part of this package, we felt that was a good choice. We’ve gone through a couple of rough years with COVID, and we wanted something kinder and gentler.”
Roland will not be part of the kickoff celebration, but she will speak at the Main Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. For more information, visit ReadOneBook.org.