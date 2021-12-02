One eSports national championship wasn't enough for Troy Murphy.
So, he's going for a second one.
The Southern Lab School sophomore is unbeaten in the eSports game, NBA 2k22, with a regular season record of 8-0. He'll compete in the semifinals in Southern Lab's eSports Room at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The game will be streamed live on twitch.tv/sulabesports.
A victory there will send him to the championship game on Monday, Dec. 6. The victor of that match will receive $500 in scholarship money.
Murphy, 15, is a member of Southern Lab's eSports Club coached by Christopher Turner. He won the Fall Majors national competition in 2019 and was runner-up in 2020.
And while he's a whiz in high school eSports circles, Murphy doesn't neglect his grades.
"Troy has a 4.4 GPA," Turner said. "He's always a student before he's a gamer, but without a doubt, Troy is the face of our program."
Turner added that Murphy not only is sharpening his skills has a player but also has developed such skills as communication, teamwork and conflict resolution through eSports participation.
He also was named captain of the SU Lab Rocket team earlier in the year.
Turner has designed championship rings to motivate his players.