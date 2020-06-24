Who knew providing free portraits could have a big economic impact? Jean Ocken and Aimee Supp, that's who.
The Front Porch Project BR, which Oaken and Supp created in late March, inspired an estimated $1.28 million in local business purchases in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and the Lake Pontchartrain north shore area, the two said in a news release.
Ocken, a professional photographer whose own business cratered during the coronavirus shutdown, announced on social media that she would take free group portraits from a safe distance in exchange for participants pledging to spend money with local businesses. It was such a hit that 20 other Baton Rouge area photographers joined the effort, which spread regionally.
More than 4,000 families participated in the project, which has now ended.
'We look out for each other around here': Garbage truck driver, Walker child have heartwarming friendship
"The Front Porch Project BR delivered tangible results well beyond what we could have ever imagined," said Supp, who came up with the idea after the COVID-19 shutdown had paralyzed businesses and had people staying home like never before.
Ocken and Supp based the spending estimate on surveys of families that had their front porch portraits taken.
In the Baton Rouge area, 2,714 portraits were taken, and a little over $1 million was estimated to have been spent on businesses. In New Orleans, 1,180 families spent $192,900 and 150 north shore families spent $48,945, they estimated. New Orleans photographers whose families ordered extra prints spent $31,000 of their profits for the cause, Oaken said.
"This project keeps the focus on home and supporting our hometown, its local businesses and homegrown workers," said participant Jeff Angers. "This project represents the best of America. Honored to be part of it."