Joe Burrow still loves Baton Rouge.
The former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has, this week, launched a nonprofit foundation – along with his parents, Robin and Jimmy Burrow – to help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. The Joe Burrow Foundation will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.
“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Burrow.
His father, Jimmy Burrow, took time for a video chat with The Advocate Tuesday, the day of the foundation launch. When the call opened, he was seated in his home, wearing a Bengals jersey. After realizing he was speaking with a journalist in Baton Rouge, he said, "Hold on a minute," and disappeared.
When he came back into the frame, he was wearing a no. 9 LSU Tigers jersey instead. Jimmy Burrow said his son has known that he wanted to create a foundation to help with food insecurity in Ohio and Louisiana for a long time.
"It's exciting for Joe to have this platform — and it started in Baton Rouge," the retired football coach, Jimmy Burrow, said. "In early 2019, we couldn't go anywhere in Baton Rouge without being recognized. All of this was new to us back then, and it just continues to get better."
In his 2019 Heisman Trophy speech, when Joe Burrow mentioned food insecurity, he prompted many to donate to food banks in Ohio and Louisiana.
“This Foundation allows me and my family to give back," Joe Burrow said in a press release. "We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”
Joe Burrow will serve as president of the Foundation’s executive board. His mother Robin Burrow will serve as secretary and treasurer. His father Jimmy Burrow will serve as vice president.
Jimmy Burrow explained that Peter Wright in Baton Rouge is working to build the local advisory board together for the Joe Burrow Foundation.
“Words can’t express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents,” said Jimmy Burrow. “His commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate is especially meaningful to our family.”
Jimmy Burrow said the family continues to enjoy visiting Baton Rouge. In fact, he and his wife, Robin Burrow, came down for the Garth Brooks concert in April.
“As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day,” added Robin Burrow. “I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way.”
Robin Burrow continues to work as an educator and elementary school principal. Her husband explained that many of the children in her school don't believe she's Joe Burrow's mother.
"His mom came home with stories about food insecurity. Joe is not a big talker. He's a listener," Jimmy Burrow said. "Putting all that together, he knows he has a platform to make a difference in communities that have made a difference to our family."
The Burrows invite people to donate $9, in honor of the number Joe Burrow wore at LSU and wears for Cincinnati.
"Anybody who does that, we consider to be a member of his team," Jimmy Burrow said.
To learn more about the Joe Burrow Foundation or to donate, visit www.joeburrow.org.