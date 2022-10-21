On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring.
The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
Titone had never heard of mudlarking, which the Cambridge Dictionary defines as "someone who searches the mud (soft, wet ground) near rivers trying to find valuable or interesting objects."
"Is that what we're doing?" she asked, "It's so fun."
According to author Lara Maiklem, larking is the art of looking for things that don't belong — "ownerless object that have been lost, discarded and displaced." In Maiklem's "A Field Guide to Larking," she outlines a variety of types of hunting for items someone, somewhere lost or discarded along the way: beachlarking, mudlarking, fieldlarking or even homelarking.
With so little access to the banks of the Mississippi, mudlarking is not a common activity in Louisiana — even so, its lack of popularity does not diminish its fun.
Just ask 8-year-old Lincoln Ledell, who was out for a walk along the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge with his parents and sister Tuesday afternoon.
"It's pretty cool," Lincoln said as he flitted from one treasure to another — a wheel, a tire, a piece of a pump about the length of his leg. The river's edge holds the stuff of dreams for most little boys.
Lincoln's dad, Stephen Ledell, has lived in Baton Rouge his entire life, but this week afforded his first time down along the banks of the Mississippi.
"I've spent a lot of time at the port, but this is different," Ledell said as he looked out over the Mississippi, which started just beyond his feet. "We just don't have many chances to interface with the river up close and personal."
The Ledells were just one of many families this week who took the chance to walk along the river and see the newly revealed Brookhill ferry that sank in 1915, as well as look for other treasures amid the trash along the shoreline.
While mudlarking isn't a big deal in Baton Rouge, it's huge in London along the tidal Thames. In fact, social media and YouTube have created quasi-celebrities of numerous Brits who tromp around the mud, picking up buttons, bottles and other bits, occasionally breathlessly uttering, "Oh look at it, it's just been sitting here waiting, waiting, waiting for me," upon finding "a little Roman pot with a beautiful bulbous body."
No Roman pots were found along the Mississippi this week.
However, there were plenty of shards of pottery, some showing remnants of scenes in shades of blue similar to Blue Willow, and other larger, chunky pieces of thick clay pots glazed on one side and not on the other. Additionally, nails and bolts galore are strewn along the river's edge.
McGimsey says nails can offer great insight into when an archaeological find was built. For example, on the Brookhill that has been exposed due to the low waters of the Mississippi — as well as another sunken boat about six miles downriver that he and a team spent Wednesday examining. McGimsey said he believes the second sunken boat is a barge about the same age as the Brookhill, likely built in the 1870s or 1880s.
How do they know when it was built?
"From a historic perspective, that's one of the easiest ways to tell — you just look at the nails. They'll tell you within 100 years," he said as he explained that the earliest nails were hand forged.
"By the mid-1800s, they figured out how to produce sheets of iron and make nails from it," McGimsey said. "Then, they figured out, just before the Civil War, how to extrude iron and cut them — and that's how they're still made today."
However, nails on their own on the ground along the shore are just another piece of scrap metal.
English law has strict guidelines for mudlarkers, with a variety of rules and restrictions, requiring permits and licenses. The key to the Thames' mudlarking popularity is that twice a day, the tide reveals tiny treasures that tell a variety of stories from the 2,000 years the area has been home to heavy human activity and habitation. While no special permits are required to mudlark in Louisiana, there are some laws to keep in mind.
According to state archaeologist Chip McGimsey, legally speaking, everything below the normal water pool line is state property.
"That said, no one is going to be bothered by people picking up a piece of driftwood, a piece of pottery or a stray nail," McGimsey said. "Or anything that doesn't have archaeological integrity. Technically, it's illegal, but nobody gets in trouble for picking up an old nail or shard of pottery."
McGimsey warned that the only thing people should watch out for, when walking or hiking along the river's edge, is human remains. Though he says it hasn't happened yet with the latest low river.
"From an archaeological standpoint, we're concerned about things that are 50 years old or older. I don't care about 99.9% of the things out there along the water's edge," he said.
McGimsey says the attention his office has received with the unearthing of the Brookhill has been significant — more than 1,100 copies of the story spreading around all 50 states and in at least 12 countries, potentially reaching more than a billion people.
He compares the Brookhill hoopla to when a Louisiana couple found a Native American dugout canoe back in 2016 — and, he expects there's more to come as the river is expected to drop another 2 feet by the end of October.