Nothing in Ben Jones’ background suggested he would make a movie. Not playing football at LSU. Not going to seminary. Not his career in oil and gas exploration.
Jones, however, had an idea, a love of stories and a belief that he could do it. And, next spring, he’ll have a finished, feature-length film called “Peace River.”
The odds of getting this far despite having no cinema experience — and in the midst of a pandemic — are not lost on him.
“I tell my mom and dad every so often, ‘All of my problems are your fault because y’all led me to believe I could do just about anything I set my mind to,’” said the 67-year-old Jones. “I’m the eternal optimistic, and I just think things are going to work out in the end.”
And work out they did.
It all started about 30 years ago when Jones befriended a rancher in northeastern New Mexico who allowed him to visit in the summer and work on the cattle drives, using some of the rodeo skills he’d learned in high school. Jones loved the area’s beauty and its strong cowboy culture.
In 2009, the movie idea came: A young cowboy, Casey Shane, follows family tradition and joins the military after 9/11 only to be traumatized by combat experiences and have his life fall apart when he returns home — until he's rescued by faith in Christ.
“I think it was a God idea,” Jones said. “I’ve been wrong before. But I think the Lord just dropped this thing in on me.”
It’s not the first time Jones has felt that way.
A Ruston native, Jones played football at LSU from 1972-74, following his older brother, quarterback Bert Jones. He later attended Dallas Theological Seminary, paying his way by working for energy companies.
By the time he graduated, Jones decided to remain a layman and formed Canada Energy Partners. He used his seminary training to preach when churches invited him, sometimes serving as an interim pastor. His preaching style is patterned after Jesus’ use of parables, telling a story as a launching pad for the spiritual message.
“I’ve preached in front of 500 live audiences,” he said. “I believe I understand how to tell a story.”
In 2015, Jones shared his movie idea with Frank Schroeder, producer of the Pete Maravich biopic “The Pistol,” who encouraged him to finish the script.
When he did, Jones took a videographer to New Mexico and filmed a demo trailer to try to sell the concept to investors.
“Zero experience in the film business. Never written a script before. I don’t know how to make a film. I’ve got no creative people. I’ve got no actors,” Jones said, laughing. “That was a tough sell, especially when you’re asking people to put up a couple of million dollars.”
A decade goes by since he first got the idea, and in 2019 Jones attends the International Christian Film Festival in Orlando, Florida, hoping to make contacts. There, he watched “40: The Temptation of Christ,” and met the director, Douglas James Vail. Jones pitched his idea, and Vail asked him to send the script.
“He called me the next morning and said, ‘I’m in. Let’s go. I’m ready to go to New Mexico,’” Jones said.
They filmed another movie trailer that attracted investors. But then the pandemic hit.
Industry COVID-19 standards made filming so expensive that Jones had to drop plans for a union-staffed film, which caused the actor who played Bo Shane, the cowboy’s grandfather, to drop out. Another actor was hired, but when a crew member was exposed to the coronavirus as filming was about to begin, he dropped out, too.
Vail had a solution: Jones could do it.
Jones's wife, Meg, was already playing the grandmother, and their son, Benjamin, had a part as one of the soldiers. After contacting the investors and getting their approval, the cameras rolled.
“It’s a pretty crazy deal," said Jones, noting he had no acting experience. "But they all said, ‘Man, let’s go.’ Of course, I told them I’d do it for free. So, that’s what we did."
Chase Garland stars as the young cowboy, Casey Shane, and Jessica Wood as his love interest, Maria Martinez.
Although the COVID-19 interruptions meant they couldn’t film when the landscape was lush, the area’s natural beauty also has a starring role.
“It’s going to be good entertainment,” Jones said. “People are going to enjoy this film. It’s got a happy ending. I’m into happy endings. … The redemption message is in there. Basically, the message is this ol’ world will break a man in a thousand pieces. There’s only one architect that can put him back together again, and that’s almighty God.”