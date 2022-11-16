The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Hwy., celebrating its 35th anniversary, opened its annual Fall Art Show on Friday, Nov. 18, in conjunction with the Mid City Merchants’, “White Light Night Art Festival.”
This year’s featured artist is Carol Hallock, whose impressionistic bayou and beach scenes have been well received for more than a decade in the Baton Rouge area, New Orleans and Lafayette.
Hallock studied art at LSU in the late 1970s.
This show is based on Carol’s trip to the Provence area of France in April 2022. She concentrated mostly on the beauty of gardens visited throughout the region with a hint of architecture, which is very Italian since the south of France was once ruled by Rome.
Her painting, “Respite,” was done in the outside gardens of the hospital in Arles in which Van Gogh was a patient. Her piece, “Fields of Spring,” pays homage to the wine growing industry showing the very first Spring growths of grape leaf vines.
Hallock often creates smaller plein air paintings that she used as studies for larger works of art. She sometimes does these in a kayak or party barge when creating her South Louisiana or Gulf Coast water scenes.
Some of the other gallery artists who will also be showing new art include Mickey Asche, Diego Larguia, Krista Roche, Claire Pasqua, Betty Efferson, Keith Douglas, Kathy Daigle, Nancy Smitherman, Justin Patin and Heather Connole.
The show hangs until Saturday, Dec. 31. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information call (225) 924-6437 or visit elizabethangallery.com.