FRIDAY
CHUBBY CARRIER + COREY LEDET AT DOWNTOWN ALIVE: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette.
FALL TREES: 6:30 p.m., Wine & Design, 3524 Kaliste Saloom Road, Unit 302, Lafayette. Sign up, show up, sip up, paint! No artistic talent needed because they'll show you step by step how to complete your masterpiece.
SATURDAY
CREOLE RENDEZVOUS: 11 a.m., Heymann Park, 1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette. A Black Pot Cook-off, mini trail ride, French speaking lessons, kids' pavilion and more.
2ND SATURDAY ARTWALK: 6 p.m., Downtown Lafayette. Tour a dozen galleries, museums restaurants and shops offering live music, food, drink and art for purchase.
WILD WEST WEST MURDER MYSTERY: 6:30 p.m., Esprit De Coeur, 402 Garfield St., Lafayette. Patrons help solve a murder over the course of a western-themed dinner.
THE FINAL FRONTIER — AN IMPROV STANDUP HYBRID SHOW: 8:15 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Join The Weaning Process for some improv theater with scenes inspired by a standup comedy routine by a local comedian.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m., museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
