FRIDAY
BACK TO SCHOOL SUMMER SOIREE: 5 p.m., Dat Dog Freret, 5030 Freret St., New Orleans. The Roots of Music event includes a performance by The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, hot dog samples, specialty drinks, a raffle and games, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the music program. therootsofmusic.org. Free admission.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"100 YEARS OF WOMEN IN BLUES": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Teatro Wego!, 177 Sala Ave., Westwego. Dorian Rush tells the stories and sings the songs of artists such as Ma Rainey, Big Mama Thornton, Billie Holiday, Irma Thomas, Bonnie Raitt and others in this JPAS and Jonathan Mares production. jpas.org. Tickets $25-$30.
SATURDAY
RED DRESS RUN: 9:30 a.m., Crescent Park, 1008 N. Peters St., New Orleans. Runners of all genders put on red dresses to jog around the French Quarter. There's food before the race and an after-race party featuring live music. $65.
TUESDAY
FRESHLY MILLED BAKING WITH MOSQUITO SUPPER CLUB: 6 p.m., New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, 725 Howard Ave., New Orleans. Melissa Martin leads a course on incorporating fresh flours, including summer fruit pies and cookies to take home. nochi.org. $130.
WEDNESDAY
SUMMER SPIRITS SERIES — COCKTAILS: 5:30 p.m., Gris-Gris, 1800 Magazine St., New Orleans. Wine and spirits series with education, tastings, bites and more in the Samedi Room with access to the third-floor roof. grisgrisnola.com. $35.
THURSDAY
HAUNTED FEAST AT THE BOURBON ORLEANS HOTEL: 6 p.m., Bourbon Orleans Hotel, 717 Orleans St., New Orleans. Three-course dinner may or may not feature some unwanted guests, preceded by tour of the paranormal aspects of the hotel, with a menu includes a choice of seafood gumbo, grilled raven and vampire garlic, southern fried Cthulhu, hangman’s steak and a deathly delicious chocolate cake. bourbonorleans.com. $21.
