Karnival Krewe de Louisiane has announced the 14 young women who will be presented as its 2019 debutantes at the group’s 32nd Mardi Gras Ball on Friday, Feb. 15, at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The debutantes are Lauren Ashleigh Baronet, daughter of Shannon and James Baronet II; Ella Grace Bollinger, daughter of Jolee Bollinger and Timothy Bollinger; Rylie Caroline Brown, daughter of Monte and David Brown; Juliet Claire Fontenot, daughter of Dr. Dana Fakouri and Gregory Fontenot; Alayna Agnes Landry, daughter of Kathryn and Curtis Landry Jr.; Lee Ann LeMaire, daughter of Lisa and Chad LeMaire; Hannah Marie Loy, daughter of Rhonda and Shawn Loy; Lindsey Elizabeth Lutgring, daughter of Wendy and Michael Lutgring; Elise Marie Marchand, daughter of Susan and Gerald Marchand; Margaret Ann Miller, daughter of Graham and John Miller; Alexandra Macé Nelson, daughter of Naomi and Curtis Nelson; Jessica Susan Robinson, daughter of Jennifer Jarc and Matthew Robinson; Lauren Michel Saunders, daughter of Karen and Henri Saunders; and Anushka Singh, daughter of Drs. Preety and Raman Singh.
Lauren Baronet, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, is the granddaughter of Dr. Windel and Suzie Dickerson, of Waco, Texas, and Alice Baronet, of Lafayette, and James Baronet, of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Ella Bollinger, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, is the granddaughter of Charlene Hancock and W. Roy Hancock and the late George and Ruby Bollinger.
Rylie Brown, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Joyclyn Harrington, of Abbeville, and the late Gerald Harrington and Sonny Moss and Peggy and Roger Boardman, of River Ridge, and Jo Marie and David Brown, of Chalmette.
Juliet Fontenot, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Frances Fakouri and the late Dr. Michael Fakouri and the late Elvin and Florence Fontenot.
Alayna Landry, a senior at Baton Rouge International School, is the granddaughter of Peggy Wyble, of Opelousas, and the late Frederick Wyble and the late Agnes and Curtis Landry Sr.
Lee Ann LeMaire, a senior at St Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Linda and Mike Labbe, and Ethel LeMaire, all of Sulphur, and the late John L. LeMaire.
Hannah Loy, a senior at University High School, is the granddaughter of Patsy and Dennis Godso, of Prairieville, and Sherry and Roland Loy.
Lindsey Lutgring, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, is the granddaughter of Virgina and Cecil Williams, Bonnye and Byron Lambert and Leonora and David Lutgring, of Lafayette.
Elise Marchand, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Aimee Miciotto and the late Andrew Miciotto and Linda Marchand and the late Gerald Marchand.
Margaret Miller, a senior at University High School, is the granddaughter of John Wetherbee, of Camden, Alabama, and the late Eugenia Wetherbee and James Miller, of Galveston, Texas, and the late Ann Miller.
Alexandra Nelson, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Mary Dixon and the late Edward Dixon and Vernita and Otha Nelson.
Jessica Robinson, a senior at University High School, is the granddaughter of MeRandy and Frank Jarc, of Montecito, California, and Susan and Sam Filippo, of Minocqua, Wisconsin, and Jessica and Mike Robinson.
Lauren Saunders, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, is the granddaughter of Judith and Richard Weimer, of Thibodaux, and Alberta Saunders and the late Hilliard Saunders.
Anushka Singh, a senior at The Dunham School, is the granddaughter of Meera and Jai Singh, of Amritsar, India, and Uma Singh, of Jaunpur, India, and the late Dr. Kedar Nath Singh.
Founded in 1987, Karnival Krewe de Louisiane is dedicated to cancer research and patient care in the Baton Rouge community. Through its annual Mardi Gras Ball and other events, the organization has donated over $3 million to Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.