As we roll into the weekend, lots of great events are filling the calendar. Unfortunately, it looks like the weather might not cooperate, so be sure to check with event organizers and venues before heading out.
Juneteenth celebration
Free crawfish, music by Kenny Neal and the Neal Family and COVID-19 vaccinations are all part of the Juneteenth Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave. At 9:30 a.m. the Unified Juneteenth Caravan rolls, starting at Memorial Stadium, 1750 Foss St. On Friday, the Baton Rouge African American Museum event will be held at 6 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum, 600 N. Fourth St., and at 7 p.m. a Speaker Series at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., (225) 359-9362.
Dogs welcome
Saturday is Dog Day at the Swamp at Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Bring your leashed pets between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a walk on the trails. Watering stations will be set up for your four-legged friends. Regular admission applies. brec.org
Dino day
Things will be roarin' at the Dino Marathon in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Watch dinosaur-related featured films all day and see an authentic Triceratops (nicknamed "Jason") in the Solar System Gallery. lasm.org.
Shop for Dad
Check out the "Pop-Up Shopping Day" for Father’s Day at Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets, during lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Pick up some meat for the grill and browse gift selections. breada.org.
A tribute to Tom
We all still miss Tom Petty. The Petty Hearts band pays tribute to the legendary rocker with a 10 p.m. show Friday at The Basin Music Hall, 336 Third St. Tickets are $12 at eventbrite.com. Special guest is Silverdose. thebasinmusichall.com