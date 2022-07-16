Kids Candlelight Concert
Tickets are on sale for the next performance in the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Candlelight Concert series, the Kids Candlelight Concert. This family concert, featuring Disney songs, will be performed at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in the John and Virginia Noland Black Box at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St.
Each performance will be followed by an art-making session hosted by the Arts Council of Great Baton Rouge. Concert-only tickets are $25. Concert plus art-making session tickets are $40. Each concert is limited to 60 tickets.
For tickets, call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.
Neighborhood arts
The LSU Museum of Art's Neighborhood Arts Project's summer schedule continues through August. The program is a free art outreach program for under-resourced areas with a high density of children, youth and families, who do not attend summer camps or participate in after-school or weekend programs.
The program's schedule in the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 19, Baker Library; and Thursday, July 28, River Center Branch Library.
Other places are Gardere Initiative, 8434 Ned Ave., will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20; Villiage Resourse Center at Eden Park, 765 N. Acadian Thruway, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 21; BREC Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave., 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 22; Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 13540 Scenic Highway, 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26-27; Shaw Center Plaza, 100 Lafayette St., 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 29.
The program continues at Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Summer of Hope Initiative, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Alaska Street Park, 3014 Alaska St.; Saturday, July 30, 4451 Fairfields Ave.; and Saturday, Aug. 6, Memorial Stadium, 1750 Foss St.
For more information, call (225) 388-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Call for artists
The Twin Steeples Village Arts Market, 220 E. Oak St., Ponchatoula, is calling for artists' entries for its first juried festival, dedicated to bringing the best of fine arts and fine arts crafts to historic downtown Ponchatoula. Entry deadline is July 31, and the market is Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
To register or for more information, visit zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=10502.
The Wizard of Oz
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Artists Program's production of "The Wizard of Oz," opening Thursday, Aug. 18, at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35 by visiting TheatreBR.org/tickets.
Stargazing
Saturday stargazing in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, continues at 10 a.m. Saturdays, July 23, 30 and Aug. 6.
Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky during the interactive presentation, then sit back for a featured show for all ages. Stargazing is included in general admission at the door.
For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
Gala tickets
Tickets are on sale for the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's 60th-anniversary gala: Diamonds of History. The annual fundraiser will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the museum, 100 S. River Road.
Tickets — VIP, single, couple and member — can be purchased by visiting lasm.home.qtego.net/?param=data&uparam2=data.
Discovery Day
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host its Third Thursday Summer Edition Discovery Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Join in on a day of hands-on summer learning activities exploring Louisiana’s textile history and culture.
Throughout the day, activity stations and educational materials will be set up in the lobby, where visitors can learn about how the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism ensures Louisiana's cultural and natural assets are preserved and promoted to its citizens and visitors.
Admission is $5 and free for children younger than age 6.
For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.