Although he liked his job, this year Aaron LaBarthe decided to take a hike — literally.
LaBarthe, 29, wanted to trek the Appalachian Trail, the nearly 2,200-mile path from Georgia to Maine. No one’s job provides that much vacation time, and that was the case at CB&I, where the Denham Springs man worked as a radiation safety officer.
“I wanted to do it now,” he said. “My mom begged me to wait till I retire. ... My personality, I like to live in the here and now. I didn’t want to wait.”
So, he turned in his notice, and on April 3 he entered the trail at Springer Mountain, Georgia. On Aug. 14, he crested Mount Katahdin in Maine, the northern finish line, and checked off part of his bucket list. In 4½ months, he saw mountains, lakes and all manner of wildlife.
“Honestly, my memories are going to be of the trail family I made, just our moments together,” LaBarthe said.
It was a family unknown to him when he began.
The Appalachian Trail gets plenty of traffic. Not everyone is planning to hike it all, but plenty do, and hikers can count on having company at various spots along the way.
It only took LaBarthe a day to find kindred spirits who shared his goal. Two of them took every remaining step alongside him.
LaBarthe had trained for his trip.
Over several years, he had trimmed down from 250 to 200 pounds, which included working out at a local gym and a rock-climbing facility. But nothing is quite like the real thing.
“They put you in it fast,” LaBarthe said of the early hiking. “You’re climbing up mountains and going down steep mountains. Pretty much all of Georgia is ups and downs. You’re praying for some flat breaks, but they’re not there. ... They say a lot of people don’t make it out of Georgia. ... I can easily see why.”
On his second day, LaBarthe found hikers looking to finish the trail by Aug. 15, which matched his timetable. They followed an Appalachian Trail tradition and gave each other nicknames. LaBarthe was “Hook” for the necklace adornment he wore.
His trail family — Sam “Santa” Stump, Naemi “Dahut” Muller, Emily “Translator” Baracy and Hubert “47” Hoersting — helped LaBarthe celebrate his 29th birthday, renting a cabin and baking him a cake. It was one of several breaks they took from the spartan existence of the trail. Eventually, Stump and Hoersting decided on a slower pace, and LaBarthe, Muller and Baracy continued together.
“Every time somebody had a bad day, somebody in the group was trying to help them out,” he said. “I think that was huge. I think it really helped us succeed. A lot of people who quit were people who didn’t really have trail families or they weren’t really attached to anybody on the trail. You can get in your head really easily on the trail. If you start thinking about quitting, you’ll quit. It’s pretty much just you and your thoughts out there.”
Towns were several days apart, so the hikers brought food and water with them. There are first-come, first-served sleeping shelters along the trail, but the hikers brought tents just in case.
“When we get to town, we’d try to scarf down as much food from a restaurant — burgers and fries and milkshakes — that we could to get our calories up,” LaBarthe said.
Weather was a factor.
It rained a lot in Virginia, and it was so hot in July in New York that they took three days off to recover. From time to time, people who live near the trail show kindness to passing hikers: food, a place to sleep and shower, laundry.
LaBarthe’s especially enjoyed Grayson Highlands in Virginia, where wild ponies came up to hikers and licked sweat off their hands and legs. The hardest part may have been the Maryland Challenge, where they hiked the state’s 41-mile stretch in 24 hours. They spent an extra day resting from the effort.
Finally, they reached Mount Katahdin a day ahead of schedule.
“A lot of people tell you Katahdin is one of the hardest climbs on the whole trail, and a lot of people fear, ‘Oh, I’m about to get my butt kicked by this mountain,’ ” he said. “It was hard, of course, but we just flew up that mountain. It’s beautiful. You’re above the clouds, and you see that sign at the top that basically says this is the finish line. That was an insane moment.
“The trail was great," he added. "It was an amazing experience and a real-life adventure.”