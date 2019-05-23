FRIDAY
GREEK FESTIVAL RUN & WALK: 6 p.m., New Orleans Greek Festival, 1200 Robert E. Lee Blvd., New Orleans. The Greek Festival 5K and 1-mile events are open to runners and walkers of all abilities. Pre-registered participants receive a shirt, and registered runners and walkers receive free entry to the festival. Tickets $15-$35. www.runnotc.org.
SHELL-A-BRATION: 6 p.m., The Old Ironworks, 612 Piety St., New Orleans. The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana's fundraiser for the Oyster Shell Recycling Program includes food, games, music and a raffle. Tickets $30. www.crcl.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"CINDERELLA": 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. New Orleans Ballet Theatre stages the fairy tale with local students and professionals, including Gabriela Mesa and Fabian Morales in the leads. Tickets $38-$78. www.neworleansballettheatre.com.
SATURDAY
CONVERSATION WITH LEONA TATE: 2 p.m., French Quarter Visitor Center, 419 Decatur St., New Orleans. In 1960, Tate was 6 when she and three other girls walked into a formerly all-white elementary school and helped desegregate New Orleans public schools. Free admission. www.nps.gov/jela.
A SUMMER SOIREE: 6 p.m., Michalopoulos Studio, sculpture courtyard, 527 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. The Plessy Business Council fundraiser includes music, food and cocktails for the Vieux Carre's only school. www.plessyschool.org/plessy-business-council.
SUNSET PARTY CRUISE: 6 p.m., Creole Queen Paddlewheel Boat, Spanish Plaza. Cruise the Mississippi River with live music, hors d'oeuvres, beverages, a photo booth, dancing, raffles and a second line to the after party on Fulton Alley. Tickets $70-$100. www.nolasunsetcruise.eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY
SEAFOOD TRAP FEST & BLOCK PARTY: noon, The Art Garage, 2231 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. The festival features food and beverage vendors, inflatables, games and music by Choppa, Shamarr Allen and Lisa Amos. Free admission. www.seafoodtrapfest.com.
WOMANIFEST 10: noon, Taylor Park, Washington Avenue and Derbigny Street. The festival dedicated to the celebration and growth of black women includes music, workshops, vendors, food and art. Free admission. www.truelovemovement.com/womanifest.
MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 12:30 p.m., Chalmette National Cemetery of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. Vietnam Veterans VFW Post 3798, National Park Service and the National WWII Museum honor troops at the cemetery with a color guard, a bagpiper, a living history program and more. www.jps.gov/jela.
MONDAY
VETERANS APPRECIATION RECEPTION: 11 a.m., Greater Covington Center-Bogue Falaya Hall, 317 N. Jefferson St., New Orleans. In appreciation of the service of veterans, the Covington Heritage Foundation and the City of Covington host veterans and families at a reception following the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center's Memorial Day services. www.covla.com. Free admission.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS MUSIC SHOWCASE: 7 p.m., New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Ten musicians perform for a chance to appear at Essence Festival, including Allie Baby, Brass-A-Holics, CASMÉ, DAWN, Drea Marie, L.Y.O.N., Mecca Notes, Melomania, VEGAS COLA BAND and Xeno Moonflower. $10. www.soulofneworleans.com.
OVERLOOK FILM FESTIVAL: 7 p.m., Regal Cinebarre Canal Place 9 Theatres, The Shops at Canal Place, 333 Canal St., New Orleans. Three world premieres will be included in the 41 films at the four-day horror festival, with experiential events, showcases and a weekend-long alternate reality game. $13-$360. www.overlookfilmfest.com.
ONGOING
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones